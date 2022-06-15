Kansas schools have voted to pass KSHSAA’s private school multiplier proposal. The results of the vote were announced at Wednesday’s meeting of the KSHSAA executive board.
Four of six classifications and 61.2% of all schools voted to adopt the multiplier designed to address a competitive imbalance throughout the state.
In total, Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A voted in favor while Classes 5A and 6A, the two biggest in Kansas, voted against. The tally of all member schools was 216-139.
“I wasn’t surprised by how 4A and 3A voted,” Parsons High School athletic director Rob Barcus said. “I wasn’t surprised with the votes in 5A and 6A. But I wasn’t sure how 1A and 2A would go.”
Private schools in Kansas have won a disproportionate number of state championships for years. This multiplier is intended to level out the playing field.
“It’s justified,” said Sean Price, Labette County High School’s athletic director and head football coach. “We have an unfair playing ground for schools. I’m super excited for our kids. When this comes into effect, more public schools will have a chance.”
Class 4A had the highest percentage of schools voting in favor (83.3%) with 30 schools voting to approve with six voting against.
Class 6A was overwhelmingly against the measure with 30 schools voting against six in favor. Class 5A was nearly deadlocked with 19 voting against to 17 in favor.
For the proposal to go into effect, a change to a state statute is required. KSHSAA will send the multiplier to the Kansas State Board of Education and the Kansas State Legislature for approval.
The legislature’s next session is in 2023.
KSHSAA’s multiplier proposal is one of the most comprehensive classification measures in the country with location, free and reduced lunch rates and recent state championships all being taken into account.
Blanket multipliers based on enrollment or recent success is the most popular model for states that have multipliers.
With the three-part multiplier that would apply to the state’s 28 private schools, each private school would start with a 1.0 multiplier that equals its actual enrollment numbers. A school’s multiplier may increase based on the three previously stated criteria.
For the success factor, private schools that have won 10 or more championships across all sports over the most recent five-year period would have .30 added. Schools with five to nine championships over that time would have .15 added and schools with four or less championships would receive no addition.
The success factor will be the first criteria measured. If the success factor does not get triggered then the geography and socioeconomic factor does not go into effect.
For geographic location, private schools would receive an additional .30 if located in a Class 6A or 5A population area, a .15 in a Class 4A or 3A area and no addition if in a Class 2A or 1A area.
For socioeconomics, private schools with less than 20% of enrolled students receiving free or reduced lunches would have a .15 added to their multiplier. Schools with at least 20% of students in that program would have no addition.
“We’ll see in a couple of years whether or not public schools get back into the conversation for some of these state championships,” Barcus said. “A lot of schools saw it as an unfair advantage that is being remedied.”
Chanute High School activities director Chris Shields also celebrated the multiplier’s passage by all schools.
“Not only as the athletic director of a 4A high school in Kansas, but as someone who has coached at multiple levels in two states, I feel that this is a step in the right direction for the state of Kansas high school athletics,” Shields said. “I feel this puts us, as a state, more on par with what other neighboring states are doing and will hopefully open up more opportunities for some smaller schools.”
Jeff Hines, the principal at Paola High School who has championed the issue of private school classification for years, was pleased with the result of the vote.
Hines, along with the Frontier League, sponsored a KSHSAA proposal in 2019 that would have separated private schools from the association altogether. That proposal failed a vote of KSHSAA’s board of directors and never went to a statewide vote.
“I’m ecstatic,” Hines said. “I knew in my heart that it was going to be a ‘yes’ vote. It’s an issue that’s affected generations of athletes. This is the start of a new day.”
Reporting from Huntyr Schwegman was used in this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.