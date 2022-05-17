WINFIELD — Three Blue Comets traveled to Wellington for the KSHSAA 4A State Tennis Championships at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Complex over the weekend. Senior Cam Hugo was unable to find a win in the singles bracket, while seniors Kaidan Frederick and Hayden Newton fought their way to a fourth place finish in the doubles bracket.
After qualifying at the regional tournament a week prior at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, the Blue Comet seniors were two of just 48 entries in the pair of brackets hosted by Wellington and Winfield high schools.
“I’m so proud of the three gentlemen that represented us in the state tournament this season,” Chanute head coach Jeff Smith said.
Smith coached his squad to the best league finish in recent memory this season, coming in runner-up to the now back-to-back state champion Independence Bulldogs.
After finishing fourth in the regional bracket, Hugo was faced with Wellington’s Hunter Worley. Although he took the match to a third-set super tiebreaker, Hugo lost the extra game in extra points, 14-12.
“Cam lost a tough match in the first round in a tiebreak, and I know he was extremely disappointed,” Smith said. “But, he should be proud of the fact that he qualified for the state tournament in singles, which is no easy task.”
After being sent to the consolation bracket, Hugo bowed out of the tournament early. A 9-4 loss to El Dorado’s John Ferley kept the senior from competing on day two.
The doubles duo of Frederick and Newton finished in second place at the home regional meet, granting them a first round bye. I their first match of the weekend, the seniors picked up a pair of 6-2 sets against Buhler’s Higler and Harder.
Frederick and Newton rounded out action on Friday with a marathon quarterfinals match that lasted over three hours. After dropping the first set 6-7 (2) to Wellington’s Norris and Rademacher, the Blue Comets posted 6-4 and 7-5 sets to advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
“Newton and Frederick played phenomenal on Friday. Every time their backs were against the wall, they executed,” Smith said. “This senior class will be deeply missed and a lot of that credit goes to these two young men who are not just great athletes, but great kids as well.”
Saturday was not nearly as kind to the pair, as they dropped straight sets to Sandstrom and Glotzbach of Hays, before taking a single set off of McPherson’s Wurm and Bontrager in the third place match.
Chanute netted 11 team points, good for a tie for seventh place out of the 19 schools in attendance.
RESULTS
Singles: Camden Hugo, Sr. (DNP) 6-2, 4-6, 12-14 vs. Wellington, 4-9 vs. El Dorado
Doubles: Kaidan Frederick, Sr. & Hayden Newton, Sr. (4th) 6-2, 6-2 vs. Buhler, 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 vs. Wellington, 6-7(5), 3-6 vs. Hays, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6 vs. McPherson
Team Scores: Independence 38, McPherson 32, Hayden 24, Wellington 24, Buhler 22, Winfield 20, Labette County 11, Chanute 11, El Dorado 10, Circle 10
Full singles and doubles brackets are available on the KSHSAA website.
