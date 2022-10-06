HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs moved to a 3-0 record in Tri-Valley League play Tuesday evening with wins over the Caney Valley Bullpups and the Neodesha Bluestreaks. Humboldt opened Senior Night with a 25-8, 25-20 win over Caney Valley, before taking the final match 27-25, 21-25, 25-23.
The night was extra special for seniors Ella Lassman and Karley Wools, who were honored between matches. The Humboldt squad also had mini-volleyballs and shirts to toss into the crowd for aces and set wins.
“The bonds we have, the celebration in the air, the vibes, it’s all very family-like, it gets me pumped up. And that’s a big win right there,” Lassman said of the Neodesha match. “I feel on top of the world right now.”
Wools had much the same feeling of the night as Lassman.
“It’s the family aspect for me, everyone is so close and we always show up to support. We’re always there and it just feels like home,” Wools said of the support from the Humboldt fans. “Neodesha is probably one of the biggest competitions in our league, and to get the win over them, especially on senior night, just feels amazing.”
The Cubs got going early, dominating the first set over Caney Valley. The Bullpups tried to send things to a third set, but Humboldt was able to edge them out at the end.
Noted as the powerhouses of the front row by Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows, Wools and sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy led the attack with 8 and 7 kills, and a pair of aces between them.
Junior Kennisyn Hottenstein added three kills and seven assists, while sophomore Natalie Wells was right behind her with six assists and six service points. Lassman chipped in a trio of aces herself, and Lassman, Wools, Shaughnessy and freshman Skylar Hottenstein led the way to 27 digs on the match.
Although the win over the Bullpups was just as important for league standings, Humboldt’s win over the Bluestreaks felt better for the squad. The Bluestreaks entered the matchup with a 23-2 record, and after losing a three-set battle to Neodesha in early September, the Cubs were happy to come out on top in the tough league matchup.
“They’re one of the best teams in our league. We usually battle with Neodesha every year,” Meadows said. “It’s good to get that win.”
Things between the Cubs and Bluestreaks were back and forth all night. No team held a lead of larger than two points in the first set, and no larger than three in the other two sets.
Humboldt managed to squeak out the win in set one, but a loss of cohesion on the Humboldt back line allowed Neodesha to even things up for a third set.
“We made a couple mental errors in a row, then just kinda fell apart mentally,” Meadows said. “We were able to pick it back up in the third set.”
The final set saw Humboldt come alive precisely when they needed to. The Cubs let things slip to a 9-12 deficit early, and the Bluestreaks kept catching whatever lead Humboldt attempted to create. But big moments from multiple Cubs kept the Bluestreaks at bay.
Skylar Hottenstein came alive in this set, pulling up numerous point-saving digs for a total of 14 on the match, adding four assists and a pair of aces.
“We communicated better. Skylar is just outstanding, and makes a big difference for us as a freshman in the back row,” Meadows said. “As well as Shelby and Karley, our powerhouses who share most of the offensive duties. Ella stepped up tonight as well.”
Wools led the attack again in this one, posting nine kills, 20 digs and a pair of blocks. Shaughnessy was right behind her with seven kills and 15 digs, with Wells and Kenisyn Hottenstein combining for 19 assists.
Up Next
The Cubs move to 3-0 in the TVL, with a 22-3 overall record. The Cubs now look ahead to a clash with the other top threat in the league, the Eureka Tornadoes (23-2, 3-1)
“Keep getting better and keep communicating,” Meadows said of the message to his team going forward. “Next week is Eureka, so that’s what we’re focusing on.”
Box Scores
Caney Valley 8 20 (0)
Humboldt 25 25 (2)
Neodesha 25 25 23 (1)
Humboldt 27 21 25 (2)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.