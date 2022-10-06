Humboldt Volleyball vs Caney Valley / Neodesha 10.3.22 - Karley Wools

Humboldt senior Karley Wools (22) tips a ball across the net during a Tri-Valley league matchup against Neodesha at home on Tuesday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs moved to a 3-0 record in Tri-Valley League play Tuesday evening with wins over the Caney Valley Bullpups and the Neodesha Bluestreaks. Humboldt opened Senior Night with a 25-8, 25-20 win over Caney Valley, before taking the final match 27-25, 21-25, 25-23.

The night was extra special for seniors Ella Lassman and Karley Wools, who were honored between matches. The Humboldt squad also had mini-volleyballs and shirts to toss into the crowd for aces and set wins.

Humboldt Volleyball vs Caney Valley / Neodesha 10.3.22 - Skylar Hottenstein and Shelby Shaugnessy

Humboldt sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy (14) and freshman Skylar Hottenstein (2) hold down the back row during a Tri-Valley League matchup against Neodesha at home on Tuesday.

