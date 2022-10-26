ST. PAUL – The Altoona-Midway volleyball team closed out its 2022 season here Saturday, falling to the Waverly Bulldogs in the opening round of the Class 1A Div. II Sub-State Volleyball Tournament.
Waverly, seeded fourth in the sub-state, defeated the fifth-seeded Jets 2-0 (25-11, 25-10).
“It just wasn’t our day. We didn't act like we were there to win,” Altoona head coach Amanda Odell said. “The girls would do good things and then turn around and make a mistake; but in the end, we were just outplayed.”
Kyra O’Connor and Summer Raymond each had four service points for the Jets, with O’Connor adding two kills and Raymond two assists.
Autumn Raymond finished with three service points and two assists, while Emmalynn Pupanek, Abby Relph, and Chantal Morales each registered two service points.
Pupanek and Chloe Stewart recorded one kill apiece, and Jyl Davis added a service point.
It was the final high school volleyball game for O’Connor, who was the lone senior on this year’s squad, which finished the year with a 3-24 mark.
“I am so glad I got the opportunity to be their coach,” commented Odell, who completed her first year at the helm of the program. “They improved so much during the season and that is what I will always remember. We had fun and made lots of memories.”
Waverly advanced to the sub-state semifinals, where they were defeated by top-seeded Lebo, which went on to claim the sub-state championship, topping Southern Coffey County 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) in the finals.
