Altoona Volleyball at St. Paul 10.11.22 - Autumn Raymond

Altoona's Autumn Raymond (22) prepares to serve during a match with St. Paul on Oct. 11.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL – The Altoona-Midway volleyball team closed out its 2022 season here Saturday, falling to the Waverly Bulldogs in the opening round of the Class 1A Div. II Sub-State Volleyball Tournament.

Waverly, seeded fourth in the sub-state, defeated the fifth-seeded Jets 2-0 (25-11, 25-10).

