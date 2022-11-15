Zack Murry New York City Marathon 2022

Chanute High School principal Zack Murry runs in the 2022 New York City Marathon.

 Contributed photo

NEW YORK — Chanute High School Principal Zack Murry joined more than 50,000 running enthusiasts from across the world for the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6. Murry earned his spot in the historic race thanks to being selected out of nearly 100,000 applicants through a lottery system.

“I’ve put in for it for the last 10 years, and I finally got lucky enough to be selected, so I thought I would take advantage of it,” Murry said.

