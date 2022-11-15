NEW YORK — Chanute High School Principal Zack Murry joined more than 50,000 running enthusiasts from across the world for the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6. Murry earned his spot in the historic race thanks to being selected out of nearly 100,000 applicants through a lottery system.
“I’ve put in for it for the last 10 years, and I finally got lucky enough to be selected, so I thought I would take advantage of it,” Murry said.
Murry took the trip to the big apple with his family, making sure to take in time sight-seeing and visiting plenty of food carts and pizzerias.
“I wanted to enjoy it because I’ve never been to New York, so I just wanted to see what was there and see the environment, which did not disappoint. I’m really happy I did it,” Murry said. “I lived for four days like I’ve never lived before. It’s a different atmosphere there.”
The 26.2-mile course winds through the streets of Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Manhattan, crossing five bridges in the process. It is estimated by the New York Road Runners group that over 3 million spectators line the streets to cheer on five separate waves of runners.
“I would highly recommend it to anyone interested in running marathons. Over a million people in the streets is just bizarre,” Murry said. “The best parts of other marathons I’ve run have been packed in a few spots, this was packed the whole way through.”
Although he runs daily, Murry admitted he did not do much to prepare for the extended distance outside a single 10-mile run.
“I have a good enough base to get through that distance, but I wasn’t gonna set any records there,” Murry said.
Murry finished with a respectable time of 4:40:39, coming in the top half of finishers.
The former minor-league baseball player has seen his fair share of races over the last few years, as the NYC Marathon marked his fourth such race, having also completed a 50K and most recently a 100K with current CHS baseball coach Ryan Ortiz in March 2022.
“When I got done playing (baseball), I needed something to keep myself moving, running was the easiest thing to do,” Murry said. “I started shorter and gradually moved distances up. I’m always thinking about the next thing, so I kept moving distances up.”
Murry joins ortiz and Chanute resident Devon Eccles for consistent mileage throughout the year, and he plans on finishing out a 100-mile run sometime in 2023.
