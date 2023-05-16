Chanute BTEN @ Pratt (State) 5.13.23 - Ethan Burnett and Parker Henson

Chanute sophomore Ethan Burnett, left, returns a shot during a match on Saturday as senior Parker Henson looks on.

 Ray Nolting | The Parsons Sun

PRATT — Four Chanute Blue Comets competed in the KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Tennis Championships at the Walter Blake Tennis Complex in Pratt over the weekend. Senior Parker Henson and sophomore Ethan Burnett claimed a 10th place medal in the doubles bracket while seniors Ector Garnica and Jaxson Vaughan also competed.

Chanute BTEN @ Pratt (State) 5.12.23 - Ector Garnica

Chanute senior Ector Garnica returns a shot during a match at the KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Tennis State Championships in Pratt on Friday.

Chanute head coach Jeff Smith was especially proud of his two doubles squads on the weekend. The Blue Comets finished 11th as a team.

