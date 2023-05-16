PRATT — Four Chanute Blue Comets competed in the KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Tennis Championships at the Walter Blake Tennis Complex in Pratt over the weekend. Senior Parker Henson and sophomore Ethan Burnett claimed a 10th place medal in the doubles bracket while seniors Ector Garnica and Jaxson Vaughan also competed.
Chanute head coach Jeff Smith was especially proud of his two doubles squads on the weekend. The Blue Comets finished 11th as a team.
Notching four victories en route to their finish at state, Burnett and Henson finished the year with a record of 29-10, a single-season win record at Chanute High School. All 10 losses came at the hands of eventual top-10 state placers, so the duo went upset-free on the year.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Smith said. “I’m so happy for these two athletes but particularly Parker as our senior leader. More importantly than his athletic achievements, he’s just an awesome person. It has truly been an honor to coach him in basketball and tennis for four years.”
Burnett and Henson won their opening match in straight sets against Bishop Miege before losing to the eventual fourth place finishers from McPherson, also in straight sets. The duo rounded out play on Friday by dominating the No. 2 squad from McPherson and the team from Ottawa.
Saturday saw the squad drop a match to Buhler before bouncing back to defeat Towanda-Circle. In the 10th place match, Burnett and Henson fell to Wellington.
Garnica and Vaughan fell short of a win on Friday, losing matches to Ottawa and Topeka-Hayden. The duo finished 19-13 on the year.
“Jaxson and Ector came up short this weekend, but it’s been awesome seeing these guys improve and mature over the last four years,” Smith said. “They should be very proud of qualifying for this tournament. They will be missed by this program!”
Independence won a third straight team title, led by individual titles in both brackets. The Southeast Kansas League was well-represented in the trophy-winners, as Parsons finished runner-up thanks to a pair of runner-up individual finishes. Buhler finished third with four medalist performances.
Results
10th - Ethan Burnett & Parker Henson (4-3) 6-2, 6-1 vs. Marrello & Bealmear (Bishop Miege); 1-6, 2-6 vs. Berger & McVicker (McPherson); 9-1 vs. McHenry & Mendez (McPherson); 9-4 vs. Fanning & Spigle (Ottawa); 6-9 vs. Hilger & Woleslagel (Buhler); 9-2 vs. Bleich & Foes (Towanda-Circle); 4-9 vs. Wright & Worley (Wellington)
DNP - Ector Garnica & Jaxson Vaughan (0-2) 1-6, 3-6 vs. Fanning & Spigle (Ottawa); 5-9 vs. Wahlmeier & Ham (Topeka-Hayden)
Team Scores
Independence 44, Parsons 38, Buhler 32, McPherson 20, Winfield 18, Bishop Miege 16, Wellington 14, Topeka-Hayden 12, Augusta 7, Chapman 7, Chanute 5, Clay Center 3, Ottawa 3, Towanda-Circle 3, Fort Scott 2, Coffeyville 1, El Dorado 1
