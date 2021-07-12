Garnett — Chanute Post 170 A went 4-0 over the weekend, improving the junior Legion team’s record to 12-4 before Zone 3 and 4 Single A next weekend.
The 17U group blew out Garnett in Game 1, 26-0, thanks to 14 runs put up in the first inning on Friday.
In Game 2, Chanute also won handily, this time 12-3.
Bryan Jackett produced three singles, Dax Axleson had a single, Royce Chaney managed a hit and two RBI, Ty Leedy notched a single, and Braxton Harding hit a single.
On the rubber was Cohwen Wheeler, who struck out 10 and walked two.
“I threw a lot of curveballs — curveball was working really well, especially the first part of the game,” Wheeler said. “The fastball was consistent as always. I tried to paint my corners a lot.”
Post 170 A finished the game strong thanks to Chaney’s RBI single.
“Our biggest thing is we have to find guys who want to throw strikes on the mound,” Garnett coach Travis Persinger said. “And defensively, we need guys that want to go make plays. We have guys that hope somebody else would make the play. We also have a lot of young guys that have been coming back to the game of baseball. They’ve been off for a couple of years, or injuries. Our thing is knocking the rust off.”
Games at Santa Fe
Chanute took its two-game winning streak and played just as well against Winfield and Moran on Sunday at home.
In a game that had a rain delay late in the contest, Chanute ended up winning 10-2 over Winfield after the umpires called the game due to the ongoing rain. Leedy had two singles, Jackett racked up a single and an RBI, and Axleson singled.
Starting pitcher Caden Schwegman pitched lights out throughout the game, even striking out the side in the bottom of the second.
Still, Winfield scored twice early.
But Chanute responded thanks to Blake Atwood walking and forcing home a run, scoring Harding for the hometown’s first run of the game in the bottom of the first.
Runs, though, weren’t at a premium anymore for Chanute as five were tallied in the bottom of the third, including a two-run double by Chaney and an RBI single by Jackett. That put the score 6-2 in Chanute’s favor.
In a flurry of hits, Chanute conjured four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Axleson hit a two-run single, Wheeler sliced an RBI single and Harding registered an RBI single, improving the score to 10-2.
“I was honestly looking for a ball to drive, anything close in the zone, get my hands to it, drive it, and that’s what I did, and scored two runs to help the team,” Axleson said.
Chanute assistant coach Hunter Friederich said the team bounced back.
“We started pretty slow, hit a few batters – that’s kind of bad,” Friederich said. “Then we came around. Schwegman started pitching good, throwing strikes, really commanded the zone. Then our bats came together...”
Chanute went on to win versus Moran by a score of 16-0.
Up next, Chanute (12-4) will play in the Zone tournament at Santa Fe Park on Sunday.
