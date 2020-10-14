PARSONS – Chanute volleyball swept Parsons and Fort Scott Tuesday night.
Parsons High School was the host of the tournament, where Chanute ousted Fort Scott 2-1 (25-23 loss, 25-14 and 25-16) and Parsons 2-0 (25-9, 26-14).
In the Fort Scott match, Sabry Trout mustered up 12 kills, one assist and three aces, while Avrey Finley had three kills. Taylor West had three kills and two blocks.
“Bright spots for me, I was connecting really well with the setter,” Trout said. “Being able to see my block was another bright spot for me, and to score points for my team. I think as for the team, we finally played to our full potential. Everything we have been working on all season just connected last night. Overall, everyone did their job and it helped us succeed. For me specifically, I would just say score points for my team and make sure I was constantly giving everything for my team.”
In the Parsons matchup, Trout put up 10 kills, one ace and one block, while Finley had five kills.
“I felt like we played very well overall,” Finley said. “Everyone was doing their role on the court and we were playing as a team. I think that I personally was connecting well with my setter and keeping a positive mindset the whole time.”
Chanute (15-9) will next play Coffeyville and Pittsburg Tuesday at home.
