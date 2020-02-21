ROBERT MAGOBET
WICHITA – Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique anchored the Shockers to a 65-55 win over the University of South Florida Bulls Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena.
The win sweeps the season series versus USF and moves the Shockers to an overall record of 20-6 and 15-2 in the American Athletic Conference, which likely sets Wichita State up for an eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this season.
Here are five observations on the conference game.
1. Echenique is a talented big man. The 6’11’’ senior big man from Colombia is smooth around the rim. In every crucial situation, Echenique took his time in the low post and used his power or grace to score around the rim. While Echenique is averaging 11.3 points a game – second on the team to sophomore guard Erik Stevenson’s 11.7 points per game – he seems to know when it is winning time and when to put his team on his back, all the while getting his teammates involved with efficient, crisp passing. With the height, girth, production, and accolades, including the 2019 Xavier McDaniel Rebounding Award and varsity letterman, Echenique is well on his way to bringing his charisma and skills to professional basketball.
“I know how I can play the game,” Echenique said in a press conference. “In this day, a big guy can do multiple things. I’ve been the old-school post guy that can stay in the paint. But also I’ve been working on my game, maybe go outside and shoot 3s, too.”
2. Another reason the Shockers won this game was buckling down on defense. Both teams were playing stout defense early on. Guards from both teams were quick on rotations and disciplined in defending the pick-and-roll, hence the reason the Shockers shot 35 percent from the field and the Bulls shot 36 percent. Shocker sophomore guard Jamarius Burton, sophomore guard Dexter Dennis, freshman guard Noah Fernandes, and freshman guard Grant Sherfield all took methodical, prudent approaches in playing defense, using their quick feet to stay in front of defenders, causing 15 turnovers for USF. On the interior, Echenique imposed his will with a game-high four blocks, contributing to six blocks overall for WSU.
3. USF’s guards were keeping the Bulls close, but the Shockers did a good job forcing them to turn the ball over.
USF did a valiant job in staying the course and making the game close despite having a down year with a current 11-15 record, their first losing season in two years. Senior guard Laquincy Rideau used his strength and handle to maneuver his way on the court for shots, scoring 14 points and snatching down six rebounds. His running mate in junior guard David Collins used his cunningness and shiftiness to get into the lane and finish off tough baskets in traffic, as well as hitting 3s in dribble rhythm, as the Pennsylvania native put up 11 points and brought down six rebounds. Still, WSU’s guards forced USF’s playmakers into 10 turnovers.
4. The Shockers really try to incorporate shooter Erik Stevenson, and it’s for a reason.
WSU is 14-1 when the sophomore guard hits at least two 3s in a game. Stevenson, who would readily come off of picks for open shots, is a momentum shifter, especially after he hit a 3 to put the Shockers up 12-11 over USF for the first time in the middle of the first half. When the ball movement is crisp from side to side, Stevenson does well in being patient for the screener so he can come off the pick for a clean look. Stevenson is the leading scorer for WSU, averaging 11.7 points a game. This time he scored six points on two-of-six shooting from downtown.
5. WSU was decked out in their pink uniforms, a tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month for basketball.
“Go to our website, GoShockers.com, the jerseys are all for sale, the tie and the shoes that I wore … all that’s for sale,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “I think it’s till March 1 when you can bid on the game uniforms, one time worn, we’ll make sure to clean them. We want to make as much money as we can to send it on to the American Cancer Society to fight breast cancer and all other cancers.”
WSU will play in another conference game versus Cincinnati (17-9, 10-4) at noon Sunday at home.
