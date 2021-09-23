JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
FORT SCOTT — Even as an underdog, the Chanute Blue Comets volleyball team showed its grit at Fort Scott.
Midway through the second set of their 2-0 (14-25, 17-25) loss to the Labette County Grizzlies, a team that went 22-9 overall and won the SEK League last season, the Blue Comets trailed the Grizzlies 13-10.
On the ensuing point, Chanute rallied back and forth with Labette County for perhaps the longest point of the night, diving across the court to prove the Grizzlies wouldn’t simply walk over the Blue Comets.
“I was really proud of how we played against Labette,” Chanute Head Ccoach Jory Murry said. “They’re a terrific team, and they showed that tonight, but I thought our girls fought hard.”
In the Blue Comets’ loss to Labette County, Jaye Smith and Brinly Bancroft led the way with nine of their team’s 12 kills. Chanute’s 14 hitting errors and five service errors hindered any major comeback against the Grizzlies.
“Volleyball is tough because it’s hard to make a ton of significant strategy adjustments on the fly between matches,” Murry said. “Going into the Fort Scott match, the mental aspect of the Labette match is what affected us.”
The dark cloud of the Labette loss hung over the Blue Comets as they fell behind 8-1 to start the first set of their second match against the Fort Scott Tigers.
Coming out of a timeout at that 8-1 mark, Chanute traded blows with the Tigers relatively evenly. But, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Blue Comets from falling to Fort Scott, 25-14, in the first set.
The Blue Comets opened the second set with more tenacity and stayed within reach of the Tigers for the majority of the set. As the set came to a close, Fort Scott pulled away with a 19-14 lead before securing a 25-18 set win to end the match.
Jacie Costin finished with a team-high two digs, and Bancroft racked up another five kills for the Blue Comets in their second match.
“I think we were serving a lot more aggressively for parts of the second set,” Murry said. “Our accuracy and finding open spots and areas to place the ball definitely improved.”
Chanute dropped to 3-11 overall and 1-3 in SEK League play with the two losses.
Labette County improved to 12-2 and 4-0, while Fort Scott is now 15-2 and 4-0.
Up Next
Chanute aims to end its recent skid when the Blue Comets travel to Paola for a match on Thursday.
