ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho baseball put it all together in two games versus Baker University on Tuesday afternoon at Hudson Field.
Playing the game the right way led to two wins over Baker, including a Game 1, 8-2 win. Centerfielder Andrew Brautman at the top of the order went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI; third baseman Jack Cosper went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run; left fielder Khalil Thrasher hit 2 for 3 with an RBI; shortstop Daegan Brady ended the day 2 for 4 with an RBI double (14th), a triple (second) and two RBI; catcher Ivan Witt extended his hit streak to five games after going 1 for 1 with a double and a ribbie; and first baseman Mason Lundgrin went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. The team overall hit 11 times to Baker’s seven.
NCCC starting pitcher Walker Beckmann grabbed his first win of the season thanks to striking out two, walking one, and allowing just one earned run and six hits in 5 innings. Reliever Tysaac Noland struck out two, walked one, and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 2 innings.
Neosho committed two errors to Baker’s none. But NCCC head coach Steve Murry said overall the team is headed in the right direction, especially after winning two out of the last three, including a win over No. 6 Johnson County on Monday.
“Back to winning and seeing our kids without the fear of losing. When you go through losing as many close games as we have this year, it’s rough on the guys. By the same token, it kind of makes you appreciate winning a little more,” Murry said.
The winning formula started early when Beckmann pitched a scoreless inning in the first. Then, in the second, Brady tripled and brought in Khalil Thrasher, who singled to get on base. Lundgrin hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and Brady was able to make his way home for the quick 2-0 lead.
Following another scoreless inning by Beckmann, NCCC responded once more with three runs on two hits in the bottom of the third, including a three-run homer by Cosper – his second of the year. Witt doubled earlier in the inning, too.
At that point, NCCC was up 7-1. Their last run in the game came off a double by Brady, who scored Brautman.
“I thought we hit the ball in the early innings. We picked up some baserunners when we needed to,” Murry said. “Fielding-wise, we still made some mistakes, but most of them were made by kids who don’t play as often as other kids. Pitching-wise, those are guys who haven’t thrown that much for us. And I thought they did a decent job of not as many free passes as maybe we’ve been giving out in the past, so you know it’s all controlled, but again it’s also easier to pitch with a lead than it is even or behind. So I wasn’t disappointed in a single thing today, but by the same token, we got to continue that.”
Game 2:
The hot-hitting by NCCC continued in Game 2.
The team rode the momentum and blew out Baker 11-1 in a game that lasted just five innings due to the mercy rule. Designated hitter Drew Miller went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run (14th), a double (10th) and three RBI; Lundgrin was 2 for 3 with an RBI; second baseman Mack Clark hit 2 for 3 with a ribbie; third baseman Luke Burk produced a 2-for-3 outing with two ribbies; Brady was 2 for 3; Thrasher was 1 for 3 with a two-run double (ninth); and Witt extended his hitting streak to six games after batting 1 for 2. As a unit, the Panthers racked up 14 hits to Baker’s four.
Up 2-0, the big inning for the Panthers was the bottom of the third, when NCCC scored six runs on six hits. Clark singled and scored Brady; right fielder Tyler Dinges singled and brought in Witt; Burk stroked an RBI single and brought home Clark; Dinges scored on a wild pitch; and Thrasher leveled a two-run double, which scored Brautman and Burk.
Lundgrin, who leads NCCC and is 14th in the KJCCC with a batting average of .413 through 38 games, hit an RBI single that brought in Thrasher in the first and again singled in the fourth. He said he keeps his approach to the plate basic.
“I think I have a very simple approach. Today was a little windy blowing in, kind of a crosswind, so my approach was really just to stay inside, keep the ball down,” Lundgrin said. “I just kind of sit and hunt fastball. They’ll throw you off-speed, whatnot, but at some point, they got to come back. So you just wait for the heater, and (you) just can’t miss it when you get it.”
NCCC’s Jordan Linderer (2-1) won his second game of the year after striking out three, walking four, and allowing one earned run and three hits in 4 innings. Reliever Colton Crockett walked one and didn’t allow any earned runs and one hit in 1 inning.
NCCC (17-21, 8-16) played Baker again on Wednesday. Today, the Panthers will play No. 3 KJCCC East KCK (18-12, 11-7) in a doubleheader, 1 and 3 pm at Hudson Field.
