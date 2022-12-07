HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs took down a 38-25 victory over the Uniontown Eagles during opening night action of their early season tournament.
The Cubs made their presence known, scoring 12 straight points in the first quarter. The Eagles woke up a bit in the second frame, but the Cubs still took a 25-13 lead into the locker room at half.
“They were looking to move the ball, and were more confident in what they were shooting,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said.
Something happened to the Humboldt offense at halftime, as the Cubs put up a goose egg in the third quarter. Jones was just happy to get out of the quarter with a tie ball game.
“We just had a bad third quarter of basketball,” Jones said. “Then they picked up the defense, and more intense defense will lead to a better offense, which it did.”
To go along with a strong offensive effort, the Humboldt defense was suffocating throughout the night. Tight man-to-man led to numerous tipped passes and over 30 Uniontown turnovers.
“Active hands are always gonna be a huge thing (for us),” Jones said. “I think they grew in that even just from last game.”
Posting a 2-of-6 night from beyond the arc, sophomore guard McKenna Jones scored a team-high 13 points.
“McKenna is a great shooter, we just have to make sure she has as much confidence in herself as we have in her,” Jones said.
Senior Karley Wools added nine points of her own, while pulling five steals and four rebounds.
Senior Carsyn Haviland had six points and five rebounds, while junior Kenisyn Hottenstein had five points, four rebounds and three assists.
“I thought the girls did a much better job of being all over the boards,” Jones said. “They made that adjustment from last week and I expect them to keep adjusting and growing.”
The Eagles failed to manage much of anything in the way of offense since All-State guard Danielle Howard’s graduation. Sophomore Reese Gorman and junior Rylee Coulter were the lone Eagles to light up the scoreboard, posting 13 and 12 points.
Up Next
The Cubs (1-1) are now poised to take on the Crest Lancers on Thursday, who knocked off Erie earlier in the night.
Box Score
Uniontown 2 11 12 0 — 25
Humboldt 12 13 0 13 — 38
Humboldt: McKenna Jones 13, Karley Wools 9, Carsyn Haviland 6, Kenisyn Hottenstein 5, Shelby Hottenstein 2, Ricklyn Hillmon 2
Uniontown: Reese Gorman 13, Rylee Coulter 12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.