Humboldt WBB vs Uniontown 12.6.22 - Karley Wools

Humboldt senior guard Karley Wools (22) drives the lane during Tuesday's win over Uniontown at home.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs took down a 38-25 victory over the Uniontown Eagles during opening night action of their early season tournament.

The Cubs made their presence known, scoring 12 straight points in the first quarter. The Eagles woke up a bit in the second frame, but the Cubs still took a 25-13 lead into the locker room at half.

