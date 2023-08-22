A senior-heavy Chanute volleyball squad hits the court this weekend to defend their Southeast Kansas League title.
“The only expectation we have is to work hard and get better every day,” head coach Jory Murry said. “(We want to) end the season better than we started.”
Murry’s Blue Comets went 23-13 last season, taking down a share of the SEK title with a 10-2 league record. That squad included a trio of now-graduated seniors, notable All-SEK libero Preston Keating.
“We are returning two of our three All-SEK players; Kierny Follmer and Elle Kreighbaum,” Murry said. “Both will play important roles for us again this season, both offensively and defensively.”
Senior middle hitter Kierny Follmer returns as Chanute’s top offensive and defensive weapon. Follmer tallied a team-high 318 kills and 31 aces, as well as a team-high 45 blocks.
Senior setter Elle Kreighbaum was Chanute’s go-to setup woman for kills, and added plenty of blocks and digs as well. She also added 78 kills and boasted a team-high 96.4% serving rate.
After that, competition for spots on the varsity roster is fierce.
“Right now we have about 19 kids that are competing for varsity positions, and I could see any combination of the 19 making it,” Murry said. “We will obviously have to narrow it down to 12, but for now I see this as a great ‘problem’ to have.”
Last season, Chanute struggled at times with unforced errors on serve receiving and passes. Murry hopes to make this a priority before it becomes a problem once again.
“Our plan is to spend a lot of time serving and passing in practice,” she said. “We need to improve our serve receiving to be successful and take advantage of the good serving that we have.”
A number of players saw who a mix of varsity action last year will look to increase their impact this year, including seniors Jacie Costin, Kelsey Haviland, Peyton Shields and Jaye Smith. Seniors Kadynce Axelson, Reese Clements and Ashley Haviland hope to step up their roles after seeing limited varsity action last year.
“All of our kids have shown improvement from last season. In addition to our 11 seniors, we also have multiple sophomores and juniors that have been working hard all summer,” Murry said.
The SEK League is always strong top-to-bottom, but Murry doesn’t expect much shakeup in the top three teams.
“I am never 100% certain which key players other schools have lost, but I know that Parsons and Fort Scott were our biggest competition last year and they will surely have competitive teams again this year,” Murry said.
Murry is joined on the coaching staff by assistants Edin VanAnne and Jenny Washburn.
2023 Schedule
8/24 9/JV/V @ Riverton (Jamboree) TBD
8/26 9/JV/V Home (Scrimmages) TBD
8/29 JV/V vs. Burlington 5 p.m.
8/29 9 @ Labette County 5 p.m.
9/5 9 @ Labette County 5 p.m.
9/9 V @ Frontenac 8:30 a.m.
9/9 9 @ Ottawa 8:00 a.m.
9/12 9/JV/V @ Fort Scott 5 p.m.
9/16 V @ Erie 9 a.m.
9/16 JV @ Fort Scott 9 a.m.
9/19 9/JV/V vs. Fort Scott, Pittsburg 5 p.m.
9/21 9/JV/V @ Paola 4:30 p.m.
9/23 9 @ Parsons 9 a.m.
9/26 9/JV/V vs. Coffeyville, Independence, Fort Scott 5 p.m.
9/30 V Home (Chanute Invitational) 9 a.m.
10/3 9/JV/V @ Labette County 5 p.m.
10/7 JV/V @ El Dorado 9 a.m.
10/7 9 Home (Chanute Freshman Tournament) 9 a.m.
10/10 9/JV/V @ Fort Scott 5 p.m.
10/17 9/JV/V @ Independence 5 p.m.
10/21 V Sub-state TBA
10/27-10/28 V @ Hutchison (State)
