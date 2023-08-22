Chanute VB @ Independence - Oct. 18, 2022 - Kierny Follmer, Jaye Smith and Elle Kreighbaum

Seniors Jaye Smith (12) and Kierny Follmer (1) go up for a block as junior Elle Kreighbaum (2) looks on from the back row during a road matchup with Independence on Oct. 18, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

A senior-heavy Chanute volleyball squad hits the court this weekend to defend their Southeast Kansas League title.

“The only expectation we have is to work hard and get better every day,” head coach Jory Murry said. “(We want to) end the season better than we started.”

Chanute VB @ Independence - Oct. 18, 2022 - Jacie Costin

Senior Jacie Costin hits a serve during a road matchup with Independence on Oct. 18, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments