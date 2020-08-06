ROBERTMAGOBET
The Kansas State High School Activities Association last week voted 5-4 that sports are to remain scheduled as already referenced in the organization’s handbook. And right on cue with a normal season, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the country for close to five months now, Chanute High School hosted a football camp this week to prepare players for the upcoming 2020 season.
It was held behind the football field at the new practice field at Chanute Community Sports Complex as crews were resurfacing the high school’s track overlay, which should be done before the start of the season. Still, from 7 to 9 am Monday to Thursday this week, gridiron warriors were participating in football drills without pads.
While the football team has been at it since the second week of June, second-year CHS head football coach Clete Frazell said he wanted everyone on the same page ahead of the first official day of practice, Aug. 17, to try and duplicate a 2019 historic season, one in which the Comets went 9-2 and advanced to state sectionals.
“We tried to get everybody caught up to speed during camp, get the young guys familiar with the system offensively and defensively, and the guys that are there in the summer, they’re already pretty knowledgeable about what we’re doing, so really we used that time to catch others up,” Frazell said. “You wish in a perfect world that everyone would show up to summer activities, but in reality that doesn’t happen. So we used camp to really get basic, talk about schemes and install our offensive and defensive playbook, just trying to get everybody caught up comfortably with what’s coming in August, so just kind of get a jumpstart on the season...”
Dozens of players participated this week, running a spread offense and a 5-2 defense, though the start of the 2020 season was a bit different, as student-athletes needed to get temperatures checked to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Coaches Frazell, Rusty Emling, Luke Hall, Kurt Sizemore, Bradley Campbell, Kip Keeley and Kent Frazell led stretches and position drills, gearing each session around the needs of players.
There were group drills, including quarterbacks and wide receivers working on the passing game and inside run period (linemen, running backs and quarterbacks). All of this was before the team came together for offense to run pass plays against guys holding dummies.
On defense, players ran position groups drills before executing inside run with the defensive line and linebackers. Blue Comets would then participate in the pass shell drill in which the scout team ran pass plays against the secondary and linebackers. The entire team then ran live plays.
“I think our depth stands out, particularly on our offensive and defensive line,” Frazell said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that are capable of playing. And they’re a strong physical group, and that stood out to me. The physicality and the depth up front on the offensive and defensive line, it’s the type of deal where we should be really strong. And it’s just going to come down to the understanding of the playbook and being comfortable with what they’re doing and just learning because they’re very capable. It’s one of the best groups of offensive linemen we’ve had in a while as far as physicality and athleticism. Our skill guys, quarterback threw the ball well, receivers caught the ball well. And our running backs, too. We’re deep at running back. ... We’re just pretty solid across the board.”
Leading the cavalry this year and turning the heads of coaches are some of the standout seniors who have been working in the weight room all summer. All-SEK lineman Brayden Dillow (6 feet, 177 pounds) continued to move mountains and looked primed to have another phenomenal year in the trenches. Senior skill players Ryker Donovan (running back) and Garrett Almond (6’1”, 185 and an All-SEK tight end) were running and catching the ball well, respectively.
Junior running back Jackson Coombs (6’, 270), who split time with Donovan in camp, also ran the ball well. Frazell said he expects Coombs and Donovan to be a one-two punch in the running game.
“Really, camp was just a learning process for everyone,” Coombs said. “(It’s) just kind of getting back into football, going over plays and defensive lineups and individuals positions as well.”
Balancing things on the outside is junior wide receiver Kam Koester (6’2”, 150), who has been catching everything and will look to add even more to the team this year. Last season, Koester was a good possession receiver, working the zones and having the ability to get open. Sophomore receiver Dagen Dean is also playing really well as a pass-catcher, drilling with the first-team offense.
Special teams players worked just as hard as skill players. Senior kicker Tyson Lucas (5’11”, 152) and senior teammate Garrin Golay (5’10”, 205) managed special teams drills together. Lucas has been attending kicking camps around the nation in an effort to follow in the footsteps of All-SEK kicker Jacob Adams, who graduated last year.
Last but certainly not least, quarterback Eric Erbe (6’1, 162), will likely be replacing All-SEK quarterback Ty Bowman. Erbe took most of the first-team snaps. He has also been busy augmenting his talents away from traditional summer football practice by attending quarterback camps.
“He’s just a total athlete. He can run, he’s very agile so he can make people miss,” Frazell said. “He throws the ball really well. He’s got great throwing form. He’s a smart kid, so it’s really what you want out of a quarterback. He’s been working hard in the weight room as well. He’s starting to blossom into a guy that can be a great quarterback.”
Different elements
These Blue Comets will have to be great in different circumstances, as players have been training in trying circumstances.
“It was really fun out there to be with the kids and doing camp again this year,” Frazell said. “It made me really appreciate and enjoy my job, how much I really enjoy being around these kids. So it’s a lot different this year with the uncertainty, but I’m trying to (go by) that rule of thumb: control what you can control, and don’t worry about the rest. That’s kind of where I’m at. I’m just preparing like normal, and there is definitely more precautions for spacing and social distancing and masks and taking temperatures, but we will do whatever we’ve got to do to make it work. So I’m just happy for each day we get, and hoping for the best.”
The Blue Comets will condition Monday through Thursday at 3:30 pm, will check-out pads next week, and could potentially monitor 40 times as well as watch some concussion videos and baseline testing on Thursday.
Players are to watch the concussion video before starting practice on Aug. 17. Baseline concussion testing is also required for middle and high school students. On Thursday at 9 am, seventh- and eighth-grade fall athletes will watch concussion videos in the CHS auditorium. Seventh-grade athletes will be assigned labs for baseline concussion tests.
At 11 am on Thursday, ninth- and 10th-grade fall athletes will watch concussion videos in the CHS auditorium. Ninth-grade athletes will be assigned labs for baseline concussion tests. At 1 pm, 11th- and 12th-grade fall athletes at CHS auditorium will watch concussion videos after being assigned labs for baseline concussion tests. Participants must wear a mask.
