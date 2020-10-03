ROBERT MAGOBET
INDEPENDENCE — Chanute High School football players were calling for the junior varsity to get some playing time in the third quarter. And by the end of the game, wide receiver Garrett Almond was pouring Gatorade on head coach Clete Frazell for a job well done.
It was all smiles in a wire-to-wire Chanute Blue Comet 53-14 Southeast Kansas League domination over the Independence Bulldogs at Emmot Field in Independence on a cool to moderate temperature Friday night.
But it was a sudden turn of events that made it feel as if it wouldn’t be Chanute’s day at first. Starting quarterback Kam Koester injured his shoulder in just the second quarter on a run play while on defense that he was involved with.
Freshman quarterback Kaiden Seamster took over the reins and had himself a game. He finished 4 of 6 for 105 yards passing and ran the ball nine times for 103 yards.
Running back Ryker Donovan ran the ball 13 times for 110 yards, while running back Ty Leedy rushed six times for 75 yards. Receiver Dagen Dean had two catches for 52 yards. Almond had two receptions for 101 yards and running back Blake Atwood had one touchdown catch for 64 yards.
Seamster said he takes after the guys in front of him.
“I just watch practice,” Seamster said. “I just watch my upperclassmen do the plays, watch them run through everything. They are really good role models and teach me a lot. We ran the ball better. We worked a lot on that in practice and we did the job well.”
The game, of course, was won in the trenches. The entire offensive line and skill players did an exceptional job in blocking, which managed 12 first downs compared to eight first downs for the Bulldogs. Indy also made too many mistakes, racking up nine penalties for 98 yards, while Chanute had just three penalties for 25 yards.
Chanute started off in rhythm. A reverse play that had Almond throw a 46-yard pass to Dean changed momentum early on in Chanute’s second drive of the game. Following a 7-yard run by Atwood, Donovan scored the game’s first touchdown with 5:44 left in the first. CHS kicker Tyson Lucas made the extra point to give the Blue Comets a 7-0 lead.
Indy starting quarterback Easton Ewing, a big 6’7” kid with an exceptional arm, would answer, hooking up with receiver Hayden Smith for a 55-yard TD with 24.6 seconds left to go in the quarter.
And much like the year 2020, things would get weird. In an injury-riddled year already -- CHS quarterback Eric Erbe broke his collarbone versus Pitt -- Koester injured his shoulder in the second quarter and would immediately seek medical attention after a defensive run play.
Enter Seamster, who would immediately run in for a 2-yard TD with 7:39 to go in the second ,culminating a seven-play drive. And things would get even better for Chanute a little beyond midway through the second.
Seamster hooked up with Almond on a 6-yard pass in the flat that ended with an 82-yard score, which put the Blue Comets up 19-7 with 2:53 left in second after a failed 2-point conversion.
The blocking on this play was spectacular, and it took just three plays for Chanute to score. Chanute went into the break with a comfortable 19-7 lead.
And there were no signs of Indy making a miraculous comeback, especially since things went from bad to worse for the Bulldogs early in the third.
On a kickoff to Indy, the Bulldogs muffed a catch in the end zone, which led to a tackle for a safety and two points for Chanute.
Other Chanute scores were a 30-yard TD screen pass from Seamster to Almond with 9:33 left in the third, a Seamster 35-yard TD run with 9:16 to go in the third following a recovered onside kick, a 64-yard TD screen pass from Seamster to Atwood with 4:05 to go in the third, a Leedy 2-yard TD run with 11:54 left in the game and a 10-yard TD run from Seamster with 7:11 to go in the game.
Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said he needed to get his new quarterback prepared.
“We just need to get him some reps in practice,” Frazell said.
“Kaiden hasn’t gotten as many reps as he needs to have just because he’s been playing wide receiver, too. But he’s a great athlete. And we are well aware of that. We knew he’d be ready to go in. We were just trying to get him caught up to speed with the passing game stuff, and getting him to understand some of the passing game concepts. It just takes time. We knew that he was more than capable and a great option.”
Frazell said it is undetermined on whether Seamster will get the start next week, Friday, 7 pm versus Fort Scott at home.
The Tigers, 3-0, defeated Labette County 14-8 Friday night.
