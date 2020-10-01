ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School football is finally back.
The Blue Comets will take on the Independence Bulldogs at 7 pm tonight on the road after USD 413 canceled the last two games due to positive tests for COVID-19, other players in quarantine, and still others out with injuries.
“I think it’s good. It’s kind of like a fresh start. We are getting guys back,” CHS head football coach Clete Frazell said. “Since Week 1, we have the most loaded group we’ve had for any game this year. I feel pretty good and the kids seem excited to get back out there. We had a really good week of practice. They were upbeat, flying around the ball, vocal and having fun. It’s exciting to get everyone back and ready to play this game.”
Many of the players who were either quarantined or out due to injury will be back, with the exception of quarterback Eric Erbe (broken collarbone), safety Curtis Harris (ankle) and running back Jackson Coombs (ACL). Frazell said Coombs will be out “several months.” And all players who were quarantined the last few weeks will be back, which means all of the quarterbacks will return, including Kam Koester, who replaced Erbe three weeks ago.
Kolten Lacrone, one of the top linemen on Chanute, said some of it could be an obstacle, but he’s hopeful.
“The biggest challenge would be staying conditioned for this upcoming game,” Lacrone said. “We have been working hard as a team and building our team back up slowly and we are looking forward to coming back and playing above our expectations.”
Quarantining has been an issue for everyone in the SEK except Labette County. The last few weeks, Independence hasn’t played a game either.
Frazell compared this upcoming game to a Week 1 contest.
“I’d like to think we’re not going to come out sloppy and out of rhythm, but that’s something that worries you a little bit as a coach,” he said. “The nice thing was we got to practice with roughly half of our team for those two weeks, whereas Indy did not have practice for two weeks. We’ve got a little bit of an advantage there. It could be a sloppy game. I hope it’s not. We looked pretty sharp yesterday. So I’m optimistic we’re going to come out sharp and focused.”
Still, no matter if Indy has played or not, Frazell has studied some of the team’s key players. The most notable on offense is 6’6” quarterback Easton Ewing (#4), who is athletic and has a pretty good arm. Two weeks ago versus El Dorado, Ewing hit the seam routes and the deep sideline plays rather well. And receiver Hayden Smith (#18) was oftentimes the recipient of those passes. Smith has good hands and has the ability to get open. These players often operate in a pistol formation, and through different variations, the Bulldogs try to get their skill players out on the outside.
On defense, tackle CJ Ballard (#70) can use his stature to clog the middle. Middle linebacker Ian Oliver does a good job stopping the run. Overall, they are a decent team, evidenced by a matchup that ended with a 25-20 win over El Dorado in Week 1.
Notable Indy players lost to graduation last year include All-State Honorable Mention Damien Lang and Sports in Kansas Honorable Mentions Trevor Lang and Amauryon Farley, among others.
Chanute will be primed for kickoff tonight at Riverside Park in Independence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.