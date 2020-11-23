ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s been a productive three months for the Lady Panthers of Neosho County Community College in this brave new world.
The women’s basketball team, in preparation for the 2021 season, had been working tirelessly together as a unit since Aug. 25. The team left last Friday for holiday break.
Eighth-year NCCC women’s basketball head coach JJ Davis said he is grateful for his team.
“It’s been a blessing,” he said. “I’m really excited and I love my kiddos. It’s been fun.”
COVID-19 has impacted the team with a few quarantines, but the team recovered and everybody was back to practice. Getting through this tough process was on the minds of all of the NCCC women’s basketball staff, including first-year assistant head coach Kenny Eddy. Eddy, who was hired out of Pratt Skyline High School where he went an overall 59-9 in his tenure and racked up a State tournament appearance this past year (2019-20) as a No. 1 seed, has been busy assisting the Lady Panthers in implementing offensive and defensive concepts in an effort to be even better than the 2019-20 year — a year in which NCCC accomplished its best record (13-17) in 25 years.
Helping move these concepts right along were the players, including freshman point guard Jenna Eytcheson. Eytcheson, an in-state recruit out of a Indepen dence High School, helped beat Chanute High School the second time around on Feb. 18 last season after putting up nine points and snatching four rebounds. Eytcheson was first-team All-SEK after leading her Lady Bulldogs to an 11-10 record and a first-round exit to Paola High School in the sub-state playoffs.
“My off-season has been going well,” Eytcheson said. “Since we left about a couple days ago, I have been in the gym and weight room working really hard to improve my game. Since I’ve been at Neosho, Coach JJ Davis, Coach Mark (Childers) and Coach Kenny have been pushing me to be great every day on and off the court. They have helped me improve my confidence, 3-point shot, and my voice on the court.
“My game has evolved from Indy to Neosho this year by shooting the 3, and that is what I love about being here. Coach JJ does not care if we miss the 3 because he knows we got the next one and that’s what stands out to me. I feel that I am a threat this year and that I bring energy to the team.”
Other NCCC standouts have been freshman Emilee Escarano out of Eureka High School, freshman sharpshooter Danielle Weaver from Riverton, and freshman Aubrey Ball, who has taken the most charges in the off-season. Ball, a graduate of Wellsville High School, shot at a 57.5 percent clip last year. Davis said Ball was brought in to replace former post-player Haley Stiger as an anchor in the middle.
Another player adding on to the NCCC highlight reel from a basketball and a leadership standpoint is sophomore Briona Jensen, who last year shot 33.7 percent from 3 and 37.4 percent from the field. Jensen last year could knock down shots, run the floor, and could be used in myriad ways on defense, including guarding some of the best perimeter players in the KJCCC.
Jensen summed up what she polished up on.
“The off-season is going very well,” she said. “I got to see a lot of talent in each and every one of the girls, put in a lot of hard work on the court and in the weight room. Recently got a new assistant coach which has done an amazing job with defense, weights, basketball IQ, and film.
“The off-season went quick, but definitely can tell we are prepared for our season. I feel my game has evolved from me being more confident in myself, shooting the ball more often, finding my key roles as a player, the extra passes, the rebounding, more attacking as well, stronger, becoming a better leader each day learning and how I can help with the coaches and the team. My attribute is the team and coaches, making sure everyone is accountable, putting in effort each day, making sure we always celebrate people’s good grades, earning marbles, doing the right thing, but also having fun.”
Having fun is synonymous with winning, and last year NCCC had their best record since the mid-90s. Davis expanded on the need to get this precedent set early on in a bizarre 2020.
“I think it starts with the leadership and the coaches,” Davis said. “We’re all going towards being the best human you can be and the best player you can be. And this has been a tough season. It’s been a tough first semester. The kids are scared. They don’t know. And it’s tough. We’ve got great leadership from coach Mark, coach Kenny, hopefully myself. We got 14 freshmen, so 14 freshmen are scared of the unknown. And that’s just human nature. They are working really hard though. And add COVID on top of being scared, and there are multiple reasons of being scared. So while they’re at practice, it’s fun to watch them, because they go play and really have fun, and I think that may be the most normal part of their day every day.”
With NCCC’s basketball players sent home for vacation last week, the next step for the coaching staff will be to take a road trip and visit each and every player in their respective hometowns, as there won’t be any NCCC Christmas parties this year due to COVID-19. Players will return Jan. 4, and the first NCCC game is slated for Jan. 21 versus Bethel College at NCCC.
