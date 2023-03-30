NCCC BASE vs Ottawa JV 3.28.23 - Kade Snodgrass

Neosho County sophomore third baseman Kade Snodgrass (27) tags a runner for an out during Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Ottawa University junior varsity squad.

 Ben Smith | Contributed

The Neosho County baseball team took another two games off the junior varsity squad from Ottawa University here Tuesday. The Panthers secured a 4-3 win in game one, before taking game two via a 10-0 run-rule in five innings.

Neosho County opened the season with 13-0 and 19-0 wins against the Braves. Tuesday’s game one was a much different story, as the Panthers barely squeaked out the victory.

