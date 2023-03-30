The Neosho County baseball team took another two games off the junior varsity squad from Ottawa University here Tuesday. The Panthers secured a 4-3 win in game one, before taking game two via a 10-0 run-rule in five innings.
Neosho County opened the season with 13-0 and 19-0 wins against the Braves. Tuesday’s game one was a much different story, as the Panthers barely squeaked out the victory.
Some of the struggle for the home team was Ottawa’s starting pitcher, Josh Perez, who normally plays on the varsity squad.
“We faced a really nice pitcher in game one that had been struggling with their varsity. He threw really well and gave us a great challenge,” Neosho County head coach Steve Murry said. “We left a few in scoring position so we need to get better at that, but it was a nice tight win.”
Sophomore left fielder Keegan McDonald led the offense in game one with a trio of singles, while sophomore first baseman Brooks Miller, sophomore catcher catcher Lucas Pringle and freshman designated hitter Kam Koester each had two hits in the game.
Freshman RHP Cameron Robertson started on the mound, tossing seven strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings pitched. Freshman RHP Chayse Gruber (2-0) earned the win, having pitched the final five outs.
Game two went much more like the earlier matchups, as Neosho surrendered just a single hit in the run-rule victory.
“In game two, we finally hit like we’re capable and took care of business,” Murry said.
Sophomore shortstop Alex Urlaub went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run to lead the offensive blitz. Miller and Pringle also had two-hit games again.
Freshman LHP Derek Rockers picked up his first victory on the mound, striking out four in 4 innings pitched.
The victory moves the Panthers to 22-6 overall.
Up Next
Neosho County returns to Hudson Field on Saturday, hosting the Cloud County Thunderbirds (16-13) for a doubleheader starting at 1 pm.
Game 1
Ottawa: 002 001 0 - 3 4 1
Neosho: 011 100 1 - 4 11 1
Notes: Keegan McDonald 3 H; Brenden Fry 1 RBI, 1 SB; Brooks Miller 2 H, 1 R; Kam Koester 2 H, 1 RBI; Lucas Pringle 2 H, 1 R; Kade Snodgrass 1 H, 2 RBI; Reid Liston 1 H, 2 R; Cameron Robertson 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 7 K, 3 BB; Chayse Gruber W (2-0) 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
Game 2
Ottawa: 000 00 - 0 1 1
Neosho: 501 13 - 10 12 0
Neosho: Austin Oldham 1 H, 2 R; Brenden Fry 1 RBI; Alex Urlaub 4 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Brooks Miller 2 H, 1 R; Kam Koester 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Lucas Pringle 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kade Snodgrass 1 H, 1 RBI; Davan Brady 1 H, 1 R; Austin Oldham 1 SB; Derek Rockers W (1-0) 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 4 K, 4 BB; Coleson Syring 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB
