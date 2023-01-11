ST. PAUL – The Altoona-Midway Middle School was able to salvage one victory out of four contests Monday afternoon in Mineral Belt League action here at St. Paul. The Indians came away with wins in both of the ‘A’ games, but Altoona-Midway captured a thrilling victory in the boys ‘B’ matchup to gain a split in the undercard.
Boys
The Jets (0-6) struggled to get anything going against St. Paul, falling behind 25-5 at halftime and 40-7 after three periods.
“Our bigs were in foul trouble most of the night, and I thought Chance Carter did a good job not fouling out,” Altoona head coach David Batzer said. “We were short handed to start the game as one of our guys was sick, and the fouls didn’t help the rotation. We ended up playing the second half with only six.
“As tired as they were, the boys never stopped fighting.”
Carter led the Jets with eight points and eight rebounds, despite playing most of the second half with four fouls. Zach Good tallied two points while Taj O’Connor added one point and five rebounds.
“I thought our rebounding was good, but we still had way too many turnovers. The silver lining is that we had fewer turnovers tonight than any other game this year,” Batzer said. “St. Paul shot the ball really well last night and we didn’t, and that was the difference in the game. They made 3s and we missed shots in the paint. We shoot really well in practice and at some point it will translate to the game.
“I’m really proud of our younger guys,” Batzer added. “They’ve never backed down from the challenge of playing older, more experienced players all year, and they are improving every night. Even though we aren’t winning games the boys are learning and having fun, and to me that means we are headed in the right direction.”
Evidence for that was displayed in the ‘B’ game, as the Jets posted a thrilling 13-12 win. Zach Good fired in eight points while Caden Sicka contributed five.
Girls
The Lady Indians raced to a 16-2 halftime advantage and finished off Altoona 26-6.
“We had another rough game last night,” noted head coach Amanda Odell. “We did not work the offense or move at all. We did do a lot better rebounding and shooting the ball, but our shots just weren’t falling.
“Still, I see each player improving, which is what I enjoy,” Odell added. “We just need to come together and play as a team, but that too will come.”
Sandra Morales tallied five of the six points for Altoona-Midway (1-4) despite the stats showing her only managing two field goal attempts on the evening, hitting both. She also went 1-of-1 from the free throw line. Bella Douglas also canned a free throw for the other point.
Mika Parsons led the Jets in rebounding with 11 caroms. Morales pulled down nine rebounds and Brooklynn Collins hauled in six.
St. Paul also won the ‘B’ game 14-6. The Jets were tied 6-6 after one period. Peyton Drake scored four points and Harmony McFarland added two for Altoona-Midway.
Up Next
The Altoona-Midway squads return home on Thursday, Jan. 12, when they host Meadow View Middle School. Action tips off at 5 pm at Milo Peterson Gymnasium.
