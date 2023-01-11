ST. PAUL – The Altoona-Midway Middle School was able to salvage one victory out of four contests Monday afternoon in Mineral Belt League action here at St. Paul. The Indians came away with wins in both of the ‘A’ games, but Altoona-Midway captured a thrilling victory in the boys ‘B’ matchup to gain a split in the undercard.

