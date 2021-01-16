Chanute boys basketball looked primed to win another ballgame early on, but Parsons made some quick adjustments to ultimately win 66-46 Friday night at Chanute High School.
Junior guard Kam Koester registered a team-high 22 points, while freshman guard Carter Coombs put up 10 points, including seven in the first quarter.
On Parsons’ end, both junior guard Paxton Swanson and junior guard Justin Smith put up 14 points each, while senior guard Sylas Hickles notched 12 points.
“To be honest, not a lot (went well),” CHS head boys coach Devon Crabtree said. “I thought our defensive intensity would be better and that was really kind of the main focus.”
Chanute’s defensive intensity was there in the first quarter. Parsons in the quarter committed four turnovers, and Coombs was playing lights out, hitting multiple shots.
The Blue Comets rode this momentum into the second quarter with a 17-10 lead.
But then Chanute established a turnover theme because of some staunch defense from Parsons. On the offensive end, Hickles ended up grabbing the first lead of the game after he scored a driving layup to put Parsons up 20-19 in the second.
Parsons sophomore guard Jessie Jones then hit a 3. And Hickles, near the end of the first half, scored on an and-one after the Vikings virtually dribbled the first half clock out, a 9-0 run during the stretch.
Parsons had the 28-19 lead – an 18-2 run helped sparked the lead – because of exceptional guard play and an adjustment to zone defense.
“We just told our guys, ‘Keep playing, keep your head up, don’t watch the scoreboard and just play,’” seventh-year Parsons boys coach Anthony Houk said. “We just decided to put more pressure on 24 (Coombs). He’s such a great shooter. And just make them feel like they are doing something different. Our guys made some great adjustments on defense there. And then Chanute did a great job of taking away Ethan and Paxton, our shooters, so Sylas was able to capitalize, just going down the middle and that left the middle open for him. He really kept us afloat there in the first quarter with his offense. I’m just super proud of the fight the guys had.”
It was Sylas who kept Parsons afloat in the first quarter. Koester did the same for a little bit in the beginning of the second half. His aggressiveness to the basket led to three free throws, adjusting the score to 28-22, still in favor of Parsons with over six minutes to go in the third.
Hickles, though, just kept pushing the envelope after missed baskets, finding guys for easy layups, which eventually made the score 36-24 with around three minutes to go in the third.
Shooter Swanson then knocked down a 3 to put the score up to 39-24 with 1:39 to go in the third. Senior guard Ethan Houk then hit a straightaway 3, blowing the score open to 42-24 with over a minute left in the third.
With such a lead, it pretty much sealed the deal for Chanute, especially since many of the Parsons defensive positions were closed out thanks to some good blocking out.
“Our energy and our willingness to face adversity has been like this all year and that’s what’s led us to the amount of wins that we do have this year, so I love the fight in these guys,” Houk said.
Chanute will next play in the Ralph Miller Classic on Thursday. Parsons (5-2) will play Pittsburg Tuesday on the road.
Parsons: 10 18 16 22 — 66
Chanute: 17 2 9 18 — 46
Parsons: Smith Jr. 14, Swanson, 14, Hickles, 12, Houk, 8, Jones, 10, Webb, 7
Chanute: Koester, 22, Coombs, 12, Robertson, 5, Almond, 2, Erbe, 4
