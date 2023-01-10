CWC @ Iola 1.8.23 - Cohen Cole, Brixton Byerly and Hudson Boeken

Cohen Cole, left, Brixton Byerly and Hudson Boeken of the Chanute Wrestling Club pose with hardware following the 2023 Iola Kids Wrestling Tournament. 

 Contributed photo

IOLA — The Chanute Wrestling Club took a large group north for the 2023 Iola Kids Wrestling Open on Sunday. The Club found plenty of success, earning first place medals in 14 brackets, and runner-up silvers in seven classes.

Vesta LeRoy, Cash Stich, Barrett Alonzo, Fisher Frazell, Cas LeRoy, Taos Greve, Dreyson Walls, Brixton Byerly, Breck Alonzo, Jake Luttrell, Kanyon Vaughn, Briggs Bancroft and Bo Small brought home gold medals from the meet, which boasted nearly 450 wrestlers from across the state.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments