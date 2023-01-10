IOLA — The Chanute Wrestling Club took a large group north for the 2023 Iola Kids Wrestling Open on Sunday. The Club found plenty of success, earning first place medals in 14 brackets, and runner-up silvers in seven classes.
Vesta LeRoy, Cash Stich, Barrett Alonzo, Fisher Frazell, Cas LeRoy, Taos Greve, Dreyson Walls, Brixton Byerly, Breck Alonzo, Jake Luttrell, Kanyon Vaughn, Briggs Bancroft and Bo Small brought home gold medals from the meet, which boasted nearly 450 wrestlers from across the state.
Barrett Alonzo was one of just four wrestlers to notch four or more pins on the day, while Vesta LeRoy had the second-fastest grouping of three pins. Taos Greve had the third-fastest fall of the day at nine seconds and Cash Stich cracked the top-10 fastest matches with a 13-second pin.
Fisher Frazell had the quickest technical fall of the tournament, scoring 17 points in just 78 seconds.
The Club’s next scheduled tournament is set for this Sunday, when CWC heads to Burlington for the Doug Vander Linden Classic. The tournament is a tribute for the late KSHSAA Hall of Fame wrestling coach at Burlington High School.
14u107: 1st - Esperanza Cuin
14u130: 3rd - Mylee Miller, 4th - Arlee Westhoff
8u49: 2nd - Hudson Boeken
8u55: 3rd - Cade Kimbrell
10u63: 3rd - Brentley Genoble
10u 114: 1st - Barrett Alonzo, 3rd - Brixton Byerly
6u38: 4th - Jeremiah Kellogg
6u43: 3rd - Lucas Kellogg
6u46: 4th - Kavan Johnson
6u47: 1st - Fisher Frazell
8u42: 2nd - Gunner Reddick
8u73: 1st - Dreyson Walls
8u113: 1st - Brixton Byerly
8u134: 1st - Breck Alonzo
10u59: 3rd - Landon Kimbrell
10u65: 1st - Jake Luttrell, 4th - Levi Kembrell
10u75: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn
10u78: 4th - Hunter Lawson
10u79: 2nd - Gabriel Hutchison
10u83: 3rd - Kyson Kellogg
12u78: 2nd - Nathan Stinert
12u84: 1st - Briggs Bancroft
12u96: 3rd -Samuel Hutchison
12u108: 4th - Gage Frazell
12u138: 2nd - Brier Alonzo
14u141: 2nd - Braddox Bancroft
14u173: 3rd - Andres Vargas
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.