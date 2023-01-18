Humboldt WBB vs Cherryvale 1.13.23 - Shelby Shaughnessy

Humboldt sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy (15) attempts to contain a Cherryvale attack in the paint during Friday’s home loss to the Chargers.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The visiting Cherryvale Chargers got away with one late here Friday, knocking off the Humboldt Cubs, 43-36.

After Cherryvale went up a pair of possessions in the first quarter, Humboldt brought things within two by halftime. The Cubs cut the deficit to one point heading into the final frame, but the Chargers hit a late burst from the free throw line to ice the matchup.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments