HUMBOLDT — The visiting Cherryvale Chargers got away with one late here Friday, knocking off the Humboldt Cubs, 43-36.
After Cherryvale went up a pair of possessions in the first quarter, Humboldt brought things within two by halftime. The Cubs cut the deficit to one point heading into the final frame, but the Chargers hit a late burst from the free throw line to ice the matchup.
Despite the win, Cherryvale head coach Kelsey Overacker was a little disappointed in her team’s performance.
“My kids play hard all the time, but there were some moments tonight that we let them outplay us," Overacker said. “We know Humboldt plays physical and hard, and it's a tough place to come into and play. It’s not the easiest place to shoot."
Humboldt sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy led the Cubs with 12 points, followed by senior Karley Wools with eight. Sophomore McKenna Jones added six points, senior Carsyn Haviland and junior Kenisyn Hottenstein had four each, and freshman Skylar Hottenstein rounded out the scoring with two.
Jailee Reister paced the Chargers with 14, while Kelsi Lantz had 11 and Bethany Umbarger finished with 10.
Cherryvale improved to 6-2 with the win, while Humboldt fell to 4-4 on the season.
Up Next
Both teams were back in action on Tuesday for the War on 54 midseason tournament in Iola. Cherryvale earned the three seed, faced with the host Iola Fillies, while Humboldt was the third seed taking on Crest.
Box Score
Cherryvale: 11 7 8 17 — 43
Scoring
Cherryvale: Jailee Reister 14, Kelsi Lantz 11, Bethany Umbarger 10, Carley Fox 4, Alivia Kaiser 2, Jenni Bunyard 2
Humboldt: Shelby Shaughnessy 12, Karley Wools 8, McKenna Jones 6, Kenisyn Hottenstein 4, Carsyn Haviland 4, Skylar Hottenstein 2
