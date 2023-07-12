The Chanute High School football team hosted local youths for its annual Chanute Youth Football Summer Camp on Monday and Tuesday. Over 60 incoming third through sixth graders showed up to learn a few skills on the gridiron.
CHS head coach Clete Frazell once again brought out his coaching staff and a number of his players. Because the Chanute Youth Football Club has been so integral in the development of players over the years, Frazell feels like the camp is a necessity.
“They all got to do this when they were young, so it's their turn to give back,” he said of his players’ involvement in the drills and mini-games. “It's a great thing to pass something back to the younger generation and give them a love for football.”
The camp aims to prepare athletes for football leagues in the fall, as well as put them on a path toward the Friday night lights.
“Hopefully they come out when they’re in high school and want to be a part of Blue Comet football,” Frazell said.
The free camp was held at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
