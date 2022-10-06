PITTSBURG — The Royster cross country team traveled to Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon for the last meet on the road this season, with both boys teams finishing in second place as a squad.
The meet saw six personal-best times out of the Rockets, with seventh grader Tierza Summers cutting nearly three minutes from her two-mile time.
“That one made coach Jones tear up,” Royster head coach Wendy Jones said.
Kelton Ruark notched his second win of the season in the seventh grade boys race. Judah Wheeler had a personal-best race in fifth place, and Nathan Guernsey posted a nearly two minute improvement on his time.
Marlee Brown also improved her time with a third place finish in the eighth grade girls flight.
The eighth grade boys race saw Mason Greve run a gutsy race to finish top-10, and Tucker Applegate returned from a back injury for a fourth place finish.
Up Next
The final competition of the year for the Royster squad is set for Oct. 13 when the Rockets join Chanute High School and Neosho County for races at the Lakeview course here in Chanute. Middle School races are set to start at 3:30 and 4 p.m.
“Come out and see some amazing hard work pay off for these kids!” Jones said.
Results
7th Grade Girls
6. Tierza Summers (16:39)*
7th Grade Boys
1. Kelton Ruark (13:10)
5. Judah Wheeler (14:03)*
13. Nathan Guernsey (18:37)*
8th Grade Girls
3. Marlee Brown (15:05)*
8th Grade Boys
4. Tucker Applegate (12:13)
7. Mason Greve (12:37)
22. Daniel Stanley (14:54)
24. Tony Beard (15:03)*
28. T.J. Cash (15:49)*
*-denotes personal-best time
