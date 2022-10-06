Royster XC @ Pittsburg 10.3.22

The Royster Middle School cross country team poses with its hardware in Pittsburg on Tuesday.

 Contributed photo

PITTSBURG — The Royster cross country team traveled to Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon for the last meet on the road this season, with both boys teams finishing in second place as a squad.

The meet saw six personal-best times out of the Rockets, with seventh grader Tierza Summers cutting nearly three minutes from her two-mile time.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments