PAOLA – A couple of close softball games ended in in two losses for Chanute on Friday in Paola.
Chanute lost 8-5 in Game 1. Left fielder Peyton Shields was 3 for 4, third baseman Marlee Miller hit 2 for 3 with a homer and two ribbies, first baseman Kori Babcock went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, and Jaye Smith was 1 for 1 with a solo shot. The Blue Comets registered 11 hits to Paola’s 10.
Starting pitcher Jaye Smith struck out four, walked three, and allowed six earned runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Relieving pitcher Jacie Costin walked one and allowed no earned runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Paola increased their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the third following a three-hit, three-run inning.
Chanute battled back with a Smith solo shot to right field. With the score at 5-2 Paola in the top of the fourth, Shields scored on an outfield error to put the game within two runs. But Paola would go on to hit four more times and score three more runs in the next two innings to give them an 8-4 lead.
Other highlights for Chanute include a Babcock solo home run to center with a 2-1 count and no outs in the fifth, and a Miller homer to center in the seventh.
Game 2:
Chanute lost the second game 17-15 in walk-off fashion.
Paola’s Maggie Kauk hit an RBI double that scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. The second run was scored after stealing home, cementing the final score. Shortstop Brinly Bancroft was 3 for 5 with two ribbies, while second baseman Preston Keating, Miller, Smith, pitcher Kadynce Axelson and Shields all had two hits. Keating had a double, Axelson hit a double and a two-run homer in the top of the seventh that tied the game at 15, and Bancroft had a double. Chanute had 15 hits to Paola’s 20.
Costin, Axelson, Smith and Shields all pitched and in total, gave up 11 earned runs and 20 hits.
“Paola is always a great team. We’ve played them for several years and they always bring it, so we knew it was going to be a night that’s pretty hard,” CHS head coach Beth Jackett said. “But we came to play. I was really proud of the girls. We finally had our defense and our offense both going together. And so, I felt like we played really good defense. And we were able to hit the ball and score some runs, manufacture RBIs, and that’s what made it interesting. Tonight, I had to rely on my freshman pitchers. Kamri Naff was out with some medical problems and so they really had to step up. This is not really the team that you’re almost kind of scared for them to step up to have freshman pitching to this level of a team, and I felt like they did amazing.”
Fourth-year Paola head coach Sherry Ball said it was about hitting the ball hard.
“We looked better hitting tonight than we have in a few games. We did a good job with timely hitting,” she said.
Chanute (4-5) played Fort Scott on Monday. The next game will be April 20 at 4:30 pm against Labette County at home.
