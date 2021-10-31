JARED McMASTERS
OVERLAND PARK — What first appeared to be a final tune-up match before the postseason evolved into a competitive shot at a major upset for the Neosho County Panthers.
The Panthers volleyball team traveled to face the Johnson County Cavaliers on Wednesday and ended the regular season with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-22) defeat on the road. But what stuck with Neosho County head coach Marisa Compton after the match was her team’s ability to throw out the rankings and hang with the No. 4 team in the nation from a set-by-set perspective.
“I feel like we came out and competed,” Compton said. “Johnson County is obviously a good team. They’re ranked No. 4 in the country for a reason. This match gave us a clear idea of what we need to clean up before postseason play next week.”
The box score will tell one story for the Cavaliers.
The 3-0 shutout, Johnson County’s .311 kill percentage to Neosho County’s .132 clip and the Cavaliers’ 69-50 advantage in the battle for digs all point to what should have been a blowout for the home team.
But Compton’s plan of attack and her players’ knack for winning the nuances of their individual matchups turned out to be the raft that kept the Panthers afloat against one of the country’s top squads.
“Our players did a great job preparing for Johnson and executing our game plan,” Compton said. “There was just one rotation for us where Johnson was able to go on a run, and that was the difference in each set.
“We set a lineup that we thought would best match those hitters, not only on the back row, but at the net with our blockers.”
Following this loss to Johnson County, the Panthers have rebounded from a 6-8 start to the season to 13-11 for the year after coming together for seven wins in their last 10 matches.
Part of the recipe for Neosho County’s recent success to close out the regular season has been a stretch of mostly home games, which the Panthers have capitalized on to boast an 8-2 home record this season.
With the postseason looming, Compton has no doubt her team will be able to lean on its veteran sophomores to put together a successful string of matches, regardless of the location.
“For us, I think we need to continue to control our side of the court,” Compton said. “We need to continue to get a good first contact in the serve-receive and on defense. We need to be able to limit teams’ runs when our setter is in the front row and take advantage by going on runs of our own when we have three hitters in the front row.”
Up Next
The Panthers will hit the road again to face the Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to begin their journey through the district tournament.
“I’m excited,” Compton said. “I think we are just now starting to play our best volleyball of the season and this is the time of year that you want to be doing that. Playing a ranked opponent for our last game before postseason has clearly shown us what we are doing well and what things we need to clean up before Wednesday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.