ROBERT MAGOBET
Just last week, Chanute High School football players and fans were celebrating a Jackson Coombs kickoff return walk-off touchdown, cementing a 16-14 win over Circle High School. And just days later, the Blue Comets were preparing for their next opponent.
That’s the nature of the beast. Although metaphorically speaking, the football team is dealing with another beast: COVID-19. After last week’s game, one CHS player tested positive over the weekend and this week, seven players are quarantining and will be out when CHS plays Pittsburg today at 7 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Other than COVID-19, the other big development was Chanute starting quarterback Eric Erbe breaking his right clavicle. Junior backup quarterback Kam Koester came in and passed the ball 6 for 12 for 30 yards and a win.
Blue Comets head coach Clete Frazell, in turn, announced this week that Koester will be the new starting quarterback, likely for the remainder of the season. In preparation for tonight’s game, Koester has been taking more snaps in practice and Frazell believes he can do the job well.
“He’s a smart kid and he understands the game really well. He’s been in our program and really understands the passing game and what routes are doing what and the purposes for them and where we are trying to get the ball,” Frazell said. “He’s been getting more reps, and the timing and the running game exchanges and things like that. We’ve been working on that. He’s been getting more snaps and been learning more about what the quarterback does this week. Kam’s a pretty cool, relaxed kid. He doesn’t get rattled very easily. He’s been in competition on a big stage several times with baseball; he plays in some pretty competitive leagues in the summer. He’s not an easy kid to rattle. He’s got the right mentality and is always up to the challenge.”
Managing the seven Chanute student-athletes who won’t be playing due to quarantining is also a challenge. Because of this, freshman Kaiden Seamster has been getting reps to be the backup quarterback, and practicing at wide receiver.
Other positions will be influenced as well. Seamster has a chance to be a good quarterback, but lacks experience under center at the high school level.
The key for both quarterbacks is the offensive line. Last week, All-State and All-SEK offensive lineman Brayden Dillow was out, but he returns this week and will surely help to move the historically burly Pittsburg defensive line. He is also a highly-touted defensive lineman, and will help on that side of the ball as well, though the Blue Comets gave up just 55 rushing yards versus Circle.
Much like skill positions being impacted because of quarantine, the offensive and defensive line will also be impacted. Frazell said he will have to change up rotations and put some student-athletes places they haven’t normally been.
“This week we focused on getting off the ball, and playing physical football, so that’s always the key versus Pittsburg,” Frazell said. “You know they’re going to come at you with physicality more so than a lot of other teams we play, so we have to get ready for that physical ballgame and the mindset has to be playing 48 minutes with a flat back and getting off the ball. That’s been our push for our offensive line.”
The team has also been working on getting the offensive and defensive line to play in unison. Team chemistry will be needed when CHS goes up against PHS junior quarterback Cooper Hayden, who last week was 12 of 19 for 150 yards. The game was close at halftime but the Purple Dragons prevailed 27-14.
Tenth-year head coach Tom Nickelson said his quarterback was pretty disappointed with his play from last year, so he has entered the 2020 year with a new motivation.
One attribute Chanute needs to look out for is Hayden’s ability to change the play based on the defense. In a matchup versus Labette County last week, the Grizzlies were stacking the box, so Hayden changed the play several times.
Purple Dragons junior tailback Caiden Barber needs to be taken into account, too. There was a play last weekend in the Pitt-Labette County game when Hayden rolled out and pitched to Barber, who took it to the house for a 60-plus yard touchdown. Last week he carried the ball 19 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.
At the wide receiver position for PHS will be LJ Butcher, whose brother Jerek Butcher plays football at Kansas. Last week he caught the ball for 90 yards. Butcher is a good athlete who can make plays all over the field, but he is also smart enough to read the defense and run hitch routes for short passes. Coming into the season, he bulked up and worked on his speed to run a faster 40-yard dash, which was key for Pitt as the lack of team speed last year was a deficiency.
The wide receiver position is of significance because Pitt seems to throw the ball a little more than they did last year. At least that was the case last week versus Labette County.
But there is one less problem Chanute will deal with. Last year versus Chanute, fullback Shay Mahnken chalked up 203 yards on 13 carries and four touchdowns. He won’t be back as he graduated and is playing baseball in college.
“We’re trying to correct our mistakes from Week I, but if they’re going to stack the box, we’ve got edge-run plays, we’ve got pass plays. If they’re going to spread out and take away some of that edge game, we like our fullback (Grant Roelfs) as well. He’s a really athletic and intelligent kid that can run in space. I mean honestly, it’s completely going to be on what coach Frazell runs against us,” Nickelson said. “We’ve got a couple different game plans based upon two different defensive looks that we think we can see.”
The entire, healthy Pittsburg team will also be able to analyze the Chanute offense. Nickelson noted that nobody on the varsity team will be out due to injury or quarantine.
Chanute will look to win their second game of the year versus the healthy Pitt squad.
“(We’re) ready to go, hopefully we can play better than we did last Friday because that just wasn’t very good. There was a lot of uncertainty and we have to relax and play football this week and have fun doing it,” Frazell said.
