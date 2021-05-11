ARKANSAS CITY – Neosho County Community College’s track and field team ended the season April 30 and May 1 at the Region VI Championships in Arkansas City on the campus of Cowley County Community College.
Kicking off extremely well was the women’s 4x800m relay team, as they broke the school record by 35 seconds, running 10:32.42. It is also the 18th best time in the entire NJCAA this season. The team included Desiree Guerra, Laura Juarez, Miracle Holmes and Jaycee Johnson, who all had their best-ever 800m times in the event.
The Panthers continued to dazzle on Day 1 of the competition thanks to Mya Green and Ivyanna Lewis setting PRs in the 200m, running 26.30 and 27.54 respectively. Jesus Molto also set a personal record in the 100m (11.22) and 200m (22.78) en route to an outstanding weekend, which included four PRs for the second-year athlete.
For Day 2 of the competition, Guerra ran another personal best, this time in the 1,500m at 5:24.65, cutting three seconds from her time.
AJ Hernandez ran his first-ever 1500m, ending with a time of 4:46.15. A short while later in the 400m, Molto and Lamont Evans ran PRs, completing the race in 52.39 and 52.63 respectively. Lewis had a collegiate-best in the 400m event, posting a time of 1:04.58.
Juarez picked up right where she left off from Day 1, setting a new PR in the 800m with a time of 2:31.33. In the second to last event of the weekend, Guerra obliterated her previous PR in the 5,000m by 29 seconds to finish with a time of 20:47.25.
NCCC head coach Trey Bruton said Regionals were astounding.
“Overall, it was incredible to see all of the good performances we had here at the end of the season,” Bruton said on the NCCC website. “Breaking a school record by 35 seconds and an athlete dropping their time by 29 seconds is pretty unusual, but was an outstanding accomplishment. I was really proud of our team for the way they competed and the effort that was put in. We were the smallest team out there and we still managed to put some great performances up with some of the best athletes and teams in the country. Two of our athletes, Jesus Molto and Desiree Guerra, had exceptionally good weekends. Jesus had four lifetime PRs on the weekend and Desiree PR’d in all three of her events.
“It is very rare to see one athlete attain three PRs in a single meet, let alone having two athletes do it. That, along with all the other performances, showed that most of the team was ready to perform at their best at the right time of the season. While we didn’t hit any automatic qualifying standards for the National Championships, it was still a good way to end the season. I am grateful for the opportunity to have coached these athletes this season and they have set up a good foundation for the future of Neosho County track and field. I know they will continue to succeed in their time beyond Neosho County.”
