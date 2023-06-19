Don Everly June 17, 2023 - High Octane 18u

The undefeated High Octane 18-and-under squad poses with the 18-and-under championship team trophy and individual medals following the fifth annual Don Everly Benefit Youth Softball Tournament on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

A pair of Chanute-based teams showed-off for the home crowd on Saturday, claiming top finishes in the 5th Annual Don Everly Benefit Youth Softball Tournament. The High Octane 18-and-under took down the elder division, while the High Octane 12-and-under finished as runners-up.

High Octane knocked off the Vipers, 11-0, and the High Octane 16-and-under, 8-3, in pool play to earn the No. 1 seed. After dispatching defeated the Vipers again, 6-0, they defeated the Lady Lightning in the 18-and-under championship game, 2-0. They grabbed the win thanks to a two-RBI hit by Preston Keating, the lone hit for the home team in the game. 

Don Everly June 17, 2023 - High Octane 12u

The High Octane 12-and-under squad poses with runner-up medals following the fifth annual Don Everly Benefit Youth Softball Tournament on Saturday.

