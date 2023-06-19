This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
The undefeated High Octane 18-and-under squad poses with the 18-and-under championship team trophy and individual medals following the fifth annual Don Everly Benefit Youth Softball Tournament on Saturday.
A pair of Chanute-based teams showed-off for the home crowd on Saturday, claiming top finishes in the 5th Annual Don Everly Benefit Youth Softball Tournament. The High Octane 18-and-under took down the elder division, while the High Octane 12-and-under finished as runners-up.
High Octane knocked off the Vipers, 11-0, and the High Octane 16-and-under, 8-3, in pool play to earn the No. 1 seed. After dispatching defeated the Vipers again, 6-0, they defeated the Lady Lightning in the 18-and-under championship game, 2-0. They grabbed the win thanks to a two-RBI hit by Preston Keating, the lone hit for the home team in the game.
“It’s so awesome to see all of the High Octane teams show up and compete in the local event,” High Octane 18-and-under head coach Roy McCoy said. “It makes me proud to see this many local girls participating in the game of fastpitch softball. I know Don Everly would be proud of this event and all of the good pitching that he was involved with.”
Kamri Naff was named Most Valuable Pitcher for the tournament, boasting an ERA of 0.00 and an opposing batting average of just 0.152. She struck out seven in 9.0 innings pitched. Jaye Smith tossed 4.0 innings of scoreless ball, and Molly Proper allowed just three earned in 5.0 innings in the circle.
Proper led the offensive attack with a 5-for-6 performance with five RBIs at the plate. Skyller Hopper went 4-for-8 with three RBIs and 4 runs scored. Smith, Reece Norris, and Adddie Ward also finished with batting averages over .500. Aysha Houk racked up five stolen bases on the day.
In the 12-and-under bracket, High Octane finished in second place. After earning the No. 2 seed with a pool play record of 1-1-1, the squad defeated Monster Time Mafia to open bracket play. After tying with the defending tournament champions in pool play, High Octane fell to the Topeka Synergy in the championship.
The 16-and-under High Octane squad also competed in the 18-and-under division, finishing the tournament with a record of 0-2-1.
