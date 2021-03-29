ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County Community College baseball played against one of the better teams in the nation Friday at Hudson Field. The end result wasn’t what the local college wanted, but there were some bright spots versus Cowley Community College, the No. 11 team in the nation.
The Panthers lost to the Tigers by a score of 8-5 in Game 1. NCCC freshman second baseman Jordon Helm went 2 for 3. Freshman third baseman Luke Burk registered a 1-for-2 day with two RBIs, including a two-run homerun, his first of the year. Freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin ended the day 1 for 3 with a ribbie, including a solo shot, while sophomore centerfielder Khalil Thrasher produced a 1-for-4 day with an RBI for himself. Freshman catcher Ivan Witt had a 1-for-3 outing with a double.
In total, the Panthers chalked up eight hits to Cowley’s 10.
Freshman starting pitcher Taylor Parrett took his first loss of the season, putting up five Ks, four walks, five hits and six earned runs in three innings pitched. Freshman middle reliever Jordan Linderer gave up two earned runs and four hits in three innings. And freshman reliever Brance Ware allowed one hit in one inning pitched.
The Tigers took advantage of NCCC pitching in the top of the third after putting up six runs on five hits, highlighted by Cowley’s Andrew Williams’ two-run single and Felix Chenier-Rondeau’s RBI-triple.
At that point, NCCC was down 6-0, but would go on to make things interesting in the bottom of the sixth with the score at 8-3. Burk in this inning stroked a two-run homer, which made it 8-5.
But Cowley closer Miguel Fulgencio baited NCCC sophomore left fielder Andrew Brautman into a fly out to right field, and then Thrasher into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
“They were very good, and they always set the tone for every ballgame,” 32nd-year Cowley head coach Darren Burroughs said. “J’Briell (Easley) set the tone very well and gave us a good chance to kind of catch up. ... Then we kind of got caught up and he (Fulgencio) did a good job of solidifying the game for us.”
Easley struck out 10, walked one, and allowed three earned runs and six hits in 4 and 2/3s innings. Fulgencio struck out three and allowed one earned run and two hits in 2 and 1/3 innings versus nine batters. Shortstop Davis Herring went 2 for 3 with two singles and an RBI.
Game 2
The Panthers gave up their second-most runs in a loss this year in Game 2 and lost 16-10. Freshman designated hitter Drew Miller racked up a 3-for-5 day with three RBIs, including a two-run homer – his team-high ninth of the year; Miller now has a .459 average. Lundgrin tallied a 3-for-5 day with an RBI. Thrasher was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double, his fifth of the year; Thrasher is up to .412 on the year. Freshman shortstop Daegan Brady was 2 for 3, including his first triple of the year. Burk doubled in the game for the second time this year, while Witt smoked a solo shot for the third time this season.
NCCC managed 13 hits to Cowley’s 19.
“They (Miller and Thrasher) have been real good – need to keep doing that,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said.
Starting on the mound was NCCC’s Jack Ebright, who struck out six and allowed six earned runs, no walks and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Murry used four more pitchers in the game, including freshman pitcher Nathan Hungate who took the loss after striking out one, walking one and allowing three earned runs and one hit in one inning.
In a high-scoring affair, NCCC tied the game in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI-double by Burk, an RBI-single by Miller, and a sacrifice fly by Thrasher that scored Brady, who walked earlier in the inning.
An inning later, NCCC took the lead in the bottom of the fifth following a Witt solo jack to make the score 7-6.
A few innings later in the bottom of the sixth, Neosho tied the game at nine on a two-run, three-hit inning, which was highlighted by a Miller two-run homer. A Brautman RBI groundout would get NCCC the 10-9 lead, but Cowley went off for six runs on four hits in the final two innings. Herring stroked a two-run single in the top of the eighth, and Blake Robertson had a two-run homerun in the top of the ninth.
Cowley left fielder Janson Reeder put up a 3-for-4 day with six RBIs.
Burroughs used seven pitchers in the game, including Miguel Obeso, who won the game after striking out three, walking one, and allowing one earned run and two hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Games 3 and 4 will be in Wednesday’s paper. NCCC (10-10, 5-7) will play Butler (9-6, 7-5) today at 1 pm at Hudson Field.
