ERIE — Thanks to a last-minute agreement with Cherryvale and host Erie, the Humboldt Cubs wrestled a number of exhibition matches here Friday evening.
Senior Morgan Sterling opened the night with a girls match against Erie’s Breanna Ross. Sterling was unable to contain the third-ranked wrestler at 110 pounds, suffering a first-period fall.
“Morgan is a tough wrestler. All you can do is go out and do your best against one of the best in the state — and (Morgan) did that,” Humboldt head coach Kent Goodner said.
Next up was Kurt Shannon at 113 pounds. The sophomore suffered a 10-4 loss to Parker Hughes of Erie, before gritting out a third-period fall over Cherryvale’s Aiden Ecret.
“His first match, he came out a little slow, but he finished strong,” Goodner said. “He didn’t have much rest between matches, so that second match was pretty tough for him (after going three rounds in the first match.) He’s improved a lot this year.”
After being sidelined with injury for the first half of the season, freshman Karsen Lampe took a pair of losses in his prep debut at 126 pounds. In just his second season wrestling, Lampe surrendered first-period falls to Kyler Yackle of Erie and Robin Wilson of Cherryvale.
“I just wanted to get him some mat time before we get started going again. As a freshman, he did alright,” Goodner said.
The highlight match of the night for the Cubs — and possibly the entire evening of wrestling — was the 175-pound faceoff between sophomore Cole Mathes and Erie’s Cayce Welch. Both wrestlers entered the season ranked in the top-6 of Class 321A by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association, but have since been surpassed in the weekly rankings.
Mathes managed a 3-1 decision over Welch during the jamboree at Erie earlier in the season, and followed it up with a 7-2 decision on Friday.
Welch nabbed an early takedown, before Mathes escaped for a 2-1 score after a period. A tough two-minute ride on top by Mathes earned him the momentum entering the final period. After escaping from bottom to tie things up, Mathes capped the match with a roll-through cradle from feet-to-back for five points as time expired.
“That was a big win going into tomorrow at Burlington,” Goodner said.
Up Next
With little rest, the Cubs are back in action Saturday morning for the 31st Burlington Wildcat Invitational.
Results
Girls
115 - Breanna Ross (E) fall Morgan Sterling (H) 1:08
115 - Morgan Sterling (H) fall Alayna Collins (C) 0:20
Boys
113 - Parker Hughes (E) dec. Kurt Shannon (H) 10-4
113 - Kurt Shannon (H) fall Aiden Ecret (C) 4:29
120 - Kyler Yackle (E) fall Karson Lampe (H) 1:34
126 - Robin Wilson (C) fall Karson Lampe (H) 0:58
175 - Cole Mathes (H) dec. Cayce Welch (E) 5-2
