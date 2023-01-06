Humboldt Wrestling @ Erie 1.6.23 - Kurt Shannon

Humboldt sophomore Kurt Shannon fights hands with Erie's Parker Hughes at 113 pounds on Friday. Shannon went 1-1 on the evening.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Purchase and view more photos by clicking here.

ERIE — Thanks to a last-minute agreement with Cherryvale and host Erie, the Humboldt Cubs wrestled a number of exhibition matches here Friday evening.

Humboldt Wrestling @ Erie 1.6.23 - Cole Mathes

Humboldt sophomore Cole Mathes looks for a takedown during the first period against Erie's Cayce Welch on Friday. Mathes earned a 7-2 victory in the final ticks of the third period for his second win over Welch of the season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments