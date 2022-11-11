NCCC WBB vs KWU 11.3.22 - Im'Unique White

Neosho County sophomore guard Im'Unique White (4) fires a pass during a home matchup with Kansas Wesleyan on Nov. 3.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

GREAT BEND — After posting 120+ points in their first three matchups, the Neosho County Panthers found themselves on the other end of the stick, suffering a 126-81 loss to the 18th-ranked Barton Cougars on Tuesday.

“The Barton game was full of excitement, as we played a top-20 team who plays the same way we do,” Neosho County head coach J.J. Davis said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments