GREAT BEND — After posting 120+ points in their first three matchups, the Neosho County Panthers found themselves on the other end of the stick, suffering a 126-81 loss to the 18th-ranked Barton Cougars on Tuesday.
“The Barton game was full of excitement, as we played a top-20 team who plays the same way we do,” Neosho County head coach J.J. Davis said.
The matchup marks the 14th-straight loss to Barton, as Neosho County has yet to knock off the Cougars in the 11 years the teams have met.
Barton got off to a hot start, dropping their first six shots on the way to a 30-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars extended that lead to 72-47 by the intermission, putting the game out of reach. Barton outpaced Neosho County 54-34 in the second half.
Although the Neosho County women are known for firing nearly 100 shots per game, those shots were just not falling. The Panthers finished the game shooting just 28.9% from the floor and just 9-of-31 from three.
“We missed too many easy shots in the paint and went 16-of-28 from the free throw line,” Davis said.
Barton on the other hand, had a record night shooting from the floor. The Cougars posted a program-best 69.6% efficiency for the fourth-most points scored in team history.
Scoring for Neosho County was a bit less spread out than in games prior, with sophomore guard Im’Unique White leading the way with 21 points, four assists and three steals. Freshman guard Toriauna Douglas came off the bench to add 13 points and three steals, while sophomore guard Kori Babcock added 10 points.
The Panthers’ press defense forced 21 turnovers on the night, leading to 26 points, but Barton outpaced Neosho County in transition 16-2.
Up Next
The 3-1 Panthers were back at home yesterday evening to host the junior varsity McPherson Bulldogs.
“(The matchup with McPherson) will be a bounce back game. We have to build off things we learned from the Barton game. If we do that, we will be in a position to win,” Davis said.
Box Score
Neosho 20 27 16 18 - 81
Barton 30 42 27 27 - 126
Scoring: Im’Unique White 21, Toriauna Douglas 13, Kori Babcok 10, Myah Coleman 9, Breonna Carey 7, Zariyah Washington 6, Chantoryia Rivers 6, Baylee Davis 3, Khalayah Willis 3, Jahniya Brown 2, Nicole Szadkowska 1
