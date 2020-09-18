YATES CENTER – Yates Center Wildcats’ QB Sean Hurst ended a blow-out football game after running in a 29-yard TD with 8:41 to go in the third quarter.
The mercy rule in the eight-man league was in full effect, ending the game 46-0 in favor of Yates Center over St. Paul.
Hurst, Yates Center’s starting QB, rushed the ball 10 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Yates Center had 130 total yards on offense on 23 plays compared to 64 yards on 29 plays for St. Paul.
Yates Center is in its first year in an eight-man league, and St. Paul head football coach Keith Wiatrak said his team didn’t play well after turning the ball over four times.
“We didn’t tackle, we had five or six turnovers in the first half, our punt team was horrible, our punt return team was horrible, the kickoff team was horrible, the kick-off return team was horrible, and they outplayed us,” Wiatrak said.
Fundamental football was what hurt St. Paul. With the score 8-0 Yates Center late in the first, St. Paul sophomore QB Trey Peters fumbled the ball in the Yates Center Red Zone and Yates Center junior cornerback Carter Burton secured the ball before scoring a touchdown with less than 10 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Mistakes by St. Paul swung the momentum in favor of all components of the game for Yates Center.
On the next St. Paul offensive series, Yates Center sophomore linebacker Preston Hurst sacked St. Paul quarterback Peters for a huge loss, putting the Indians at third-and-26 with 10:28 to go in the second. On the next play, Peters fumbled and YC sophomore safety Cash Cummings recovered the fumble on the St. Paul 7-yard line.
Hurst again ran the ball in for a 7-yard TD on a quarterback keeper with 10:03 left to go in the second. A successful 2-point conversion put the score up to 22-0.
On the ensuing drive for St. Paul, the Indians finally had something cooking. But after a four-play drive around midfield, Hurst recovered a fumble with 8 minutes to go in the second.
St. Paul stopped Yates Center on the next offensive possession. But with St. Paul getting the ball deep in Yates Center territory on offense, the Wildcats were able to stifle the Indians in the end zone, which meant another two points (a safety) for the home team. The score was 24-0 with 5:43 left in the second.
The pattern of mistakes continued for St. Paul. On the next possession, sophomore Kiser Wiatrak fumbled a kickoff return, allowing Yates Center junior special teams’ player Jaron Morrison to recover the fumble on the St. Paul 7-yard line.
Fittingly, a few plays later Morrison jammed it in for a 3-yard TD. This put the score at 32-0 after a successful conversion.
Hurst put an exclamation point at the end of the second quarter in one of the stranger plays ever. St. Paul senior kicker Ivan Murrillo attempted a field goal from 30-plus yards. The kick was well short, and Hurst was able to field the failed attempt and run it back for an 81-yard TD as time expired in the first half. A failed 2-point conversion — which would have ended the game if successful — transpired at the end of the half. But Hurst ended the game early in the second half.
Yates Center head coach Ryan Panko, who last year led a winless 2019 Wildcats team, said his group played well for a reason.
“We just kept the pressure on them. We went up-tempo like we wanted to, we were just more conditioned than they were. We’ve been working hard all summer. We knew if we wanted to have a chance, we had to keep the pressure on them, and that’s what we did, and that’s why we won the way we did,” he said.
St. Paul’s Peters had 11 rushes for 28 yards, and on defense, Murrillo racked up three tackles, while junior linebacker Austin O’Hara, junior Payton Norris and senior defensive end Wilson Smith had two tackles each.
Yates Center (2-1) will next play Oswego Friday at 7 pm on the road, while St. Paul (0-3) will play Crest next Friday on the road.
“We’ve got to practice and find a way to get better,” Wiatrak said.
