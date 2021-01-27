ROBERT MAGOBET
HOLTON – It was just another day at the office for Chanute High School wrestling in the Holton Duals on Saturday.
The 2020 4A State champions swept El Dorado 55-21, Holton 57-18, Ottawa 49-24, Rossville 69-12, and Shawnee Heights 41-39 (No. 8 team in 5A), improving their regular season with an 18-4 record.
In the toughest match of the evening, Chanute fell 6-0 after Shawnee’s Tyler Lincoln, the No. 4 wrestler in 5A, pinned junior Dylan DeMeritt (106 pounds) at 1:01.
But Chanute tied things up at six after junior Kolton Misener (113), the No. 1 wrestler in his class, won by fall in 1:58 over Andrew Bonebrake.
Senior State champion Trent Clements pinned the No. 5 wrestler in Brock Ferguson at 4:53.
“I think I performed well individually and the team wrestled some great competition and edged out some hard-fought wins,” Clements said. “Moving forward, we just need to stay calm and do what our coaches have prepared us to do, not let our emotions get in the way, and be grateful for the opportunity to wrestle.”
Culminating four-straight wins for Chanute was sophomore Trey Dillow (126), the No. 5 wrestler in his class, pinning Dicker Sticklelman at 2:56 and junior Kedrick Emling (132) winning by fall over Cole Parrish at 40 seconds.
Up 24-6, Chanute lost a competition when Shawnee’s Ty Lewis pinned No. 5 senior Colton Seely (138) at 1:02.
CHS got things back on track after No. 3 sophomore Ty Leedy (145) pinned Joey Hilton at 1:08.
Shawnee’s James Richard won by fall at 2:45 over junior Quentin Harris (152). And capping off the three straight wins for Shawnee were No. 2 Caden Walker, who pinned junior Ty Galmore (160) at 10 seconds, and Cole Manrose, who won by fall at 1:10 over junior Jacob Brinkman (170).
At that point, the score was tied at 30. But senior State champion Brayden Dillow helped Chanute recapture the lead by pinning Preston Hartman at 3:58.
“I feel confident after last Saturday,” Dillow said. “I felt like I wrestled with fluency as the day went on and it opened the loose ends that I can clean up for the postseason. Coach Albright has us on track for the postseason. We’re not wrestling competitively for a couple of weeks, but we’re still training hard.”
Shawnee hung tight, though, winning the next two. Sean Wunder, the No. 5 wrestler, won by fall at 1:49 over sophomore Bryan Jackett (195). And Garrett Peery was victorious in a 2-1 decision over junior Tuker Davis (220), No. 6 in his class.
Down 39-36, it was all up to Chanute junior Nathan Cunningham (285). Cunningham proved to be reliable, pinning Orrin Busenitz at 4:57.
The regular season has commenced.
Up next for Chanute (18-4) is rigorous training, then Districts in Independence on Feb. 6.
