Humboldt Wrestling vs Jayhawk-Linn and Parsons 1.12.23 - Cole Mathes

Humboldt sophomore Cole Mathes whips Jayhawk-Linn's third-ranked Andres Flores to the mat for a takedown during Thursday's duals with Jayhawk-Linn and Parsons. Mathes defeated Flores 10-5 at 175 pounds.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Cole Mathes tallies win over third-ranked wrestler in Class 321A

Humboldt Wrestling vs Jayhawk-Linn and Parsons 1.12.23 - Curt Shannon

Humboldt sophomore Curt Shannon (113 pounds) attempts a spladle during Thursday's duals with Jayhawk-Linn and Parsons.

