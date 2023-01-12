Cole Mathes tallies win over third-ranked wrestler in Class 321A
HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs dropped a pair of duals to the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks and Parsons Vikings here Thursday. Despite a pair of uneven team results in the lone home action of the season, the Cubs went undefeated in the four matches they wrestled.
Humboldt vs. Jayhawk-Linn
The host team started the triangular taking on Jayhawk-Linn. The Cubs were open at 106, 132, 138, 150, 157, 215 and 285 pounds. There were no matches at 120, 126, 165 and 190 pounds due to double forfeits.
Because he was slated to wrestle the final match of the evening, sophomore Cole Mathes kicked off the night at 175 pounds. His opponent was Andres Flores, the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s fourth-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds in Class 321A.
After going down 5-0 early in the match, Mathes caught a last-second reversal to move within three after a period. A quick escape and eventual takedown in the second period evened things up at 5-5, before Mathes grabbed a go-ahead five points on a takedown plus nearfall in the final frame.
“You get a five-point move thrown on you, that’s hard to come back from,” Humboldt head coach Kent Goodner said. “A lot of kids start to get excited, start pushing stuff harder and put themselves in bad positions trying to score. But Cole sits back, takes his time and he wrestles. And that’s exactly what he did tonight.”
Although he moved into the KWCA rankings during December after knocking off Erie’s Cayce Welch to open the season, Mathes has since dropped out of the top-6. His name should find a spot on the list again after his win over Flores, though.
Next up at 113 pounds was sophomore Curt Shannon taking on Alex Lowe. Like his classmate before him, Shannon quickly went down 5-0 after getting put to his back in the first period. A locked hands penalty point plus an escape gave life to Shannon, but Lowe grabbed another takedown as time expired, making the score 7-2 heading into the last two minutes.
Shannon dug deep and managed a takedown turned cradle to even the score at the end of regulation. The lightweight wasted no time in the extra period, quickly tallying a takedown — and the win.
“Tonight, he shined. I was super, super excited for him,” Goodner said. “He’s been struggling a bit with keeping his head down and not following through with moves, but tonight he came back out to win. That was a big confidence booster for him.”
A notable fact for both sophomores was how much more energy the Cubs had over their opponents. Mathes seemed to get stronger as his match progressed, and Shannon looked as if he could go another six minutes in the circle.
“We practice like it’s overtime. We go until we gas out almost every practice,” Goodner said. “That’s the only way you’ll be ready for this day in and day out.”
Humboldt’s Bradley Lowry capped off the early window with the quickest fall of the night. Lowry snaked Jayhawk-Linn’s Cooper Johnson for a takedown, before a simple half ended the match in 36 seconds.
“He comes out strong. I was super excited for him tonight. He did everything like he’s supposed to and got a pin,” Goodner said. “Bradley is working hard, and it’s showing.”
Humboldt vs. Parsons
The nightcap dual featured just a single match, as the much-larger Parsons squad took the dual 36-18. The Vikings were open at 113 and 144 pounds, while the Cubs surrendered six points at 120, 126, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pounds. The bouts at 106, 132, 138, 150 and 157 pounds were double forfeits.
Gannon Friess of Parsons joined Mathes as the lone wrestlers to take the mat twice on the night in the 165-pound match. Friess battled tough, but Mathes went up 14-0 before recording a fall early in the final period.
“He got a little sloppy. If he’s got a kid who isn’t as technical as him, he tries to run more moves instead of just going out (for the pin). But he did good and got the win,” Goodner said.
Up Next
Humboldt now looks forward to a bit of an extended break. The Cubs are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 21 for the 29th Annual Eureka Invitational.
“We practice to win. We put ourselves in those positions and fight out of them,” Goodner said. “Everybody is running the same moves, doing the same stuff, but I think the biggest thing you’ve gotta do is put yourselves in those bad positions and fight out of them — and that’s what we’re practicing right now.”
Results
Jayhawk-Linn 40, Humboldt 12
106 - Denton White (J) OPEN (0-6)
113 - Curt Shannon (H) OT dec. Alex Lowe (J) 9-7 (3-6)
120 - Double Forfeit
126 - Double Forfeit
132 - Bowen Wade (J) OPEN (3-12)
138 - Andrew Blevins (J) OPEN (3-18)
144 - Bradley Lowry (H) fall Cooper Johnson (J) 0:36 (9-18)
150 - Garrett Seely (J) OPEN (9-24)
157 - Shane Riggs (J) OPEN (9-30)
165 - Double Forfeit
175 - Cole Mathes (H) dec. Andres Flores (J) 10-5 (12-30)
190 - Double Forfeit
215 - Ethan Rains (J) OPEN (12-36)
285 - Isaiah Casner (J) OPEN (12-40)
Parsons 36, Humboldt 18
106 - Double Forfeit (0-0)
113 - Curt Shannon (H) OPEN (0-6)
120 - Kaden Berry (P) OPEN (6-6)
126 - Fernando Zacarias (P) OPEN (12-6)
132 - Double Forfeit
138 - Double Forfeit
144 - Bradley Lowry (H) OPEN (12-12)
150 - Double Forfeit
157 - Double Forfeit
165 - Cole Mathes (H) fall Gannon Friess (P) 4:17 (12-18)
175 - Trae Grinder (P) OPEN (18-18)
190 - Cameron Day (P) OPEN (24-18)
215 - Cade Brown (P) OPEN (30-18)
285 - Aaron Gharmarker (P) OPEN (36-18)
