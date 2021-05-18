ROBERT MAGOBET
TOPEKA – Chanute High School doubles tennis players Hayden Newton and Kaidan Frederick advanced to Day 2 of the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka on Saturday.
The junior duo ended up in seventh place by edging Wellington’s Jack Wright and Justin Norris 9-7 in the consolation bracket quarterfinals. On Saturday, they also lost to Buhler’s Kayden Krone and Elias Harder 9-6, and won over McPherson’s Wesely Wurm and Alex Houston 9-2.
Finishing seventh is the highest a Chanute doubles team has placed in State in CHS head coach Jeff Smith’s eight-year tenure.
Smith reflected on each Day 2 match.
Wellington
Smith, who is from Wellington, was jawing back and forth with friend and Wellington head coach Chad Whaley. With a little more incentive to win, Newton and Frederick jumped on the board early and never let their foot off the gas pedal. They were able to avoid the big mistakes, playing solid and ultimately getting the job done.
Buhler
In a Buhler match that featured two seniors on the opposing side, Smith said Newton and Frederick came out lackluster. Throughout the match, the pair was flat and were not communicating.
“We had a really long talk after that match. I just didn’t see any energy – almost like we were scared of the moment maybe,” Smith said. “But there was just no communication, no energy, not a good performance. I don’t know if they were a little intimated by the two seniors. They were good players. They hit the ball really well. I think it kind of threw us off.”
McPherson County
After a long conversation about resiliency and communication, Frederick and Newton came out like gangbusters versus Houston and Wurm, the No. 2 seed. The Blue Comet tandem executed serves, dominated the net, put balls away, and talked to each other every chance they got.
“A part of being a team is making sure that if your partner hits a bad shot or makes a mistake, you got to come over there and pick them back up, and say, ‘hey, you got it, we’re good,’” Smith said. “And I think that was the difference-maker. They came out and played the best tennis that they ever played in their career. So, as ticked off as I was, because I felt they could have played Buhler that way, too, I was super happy that they finally got it done.”
Up next
With the season wrapped up, singles player Lawson Collins, who lost to El Dorado and Pratt on Friday, will be off to Kansas State on a scholarship. But Frederick and Newton will be back as seniors, and Smith said he is already pumped for next year.
“We’re super excited. I’ve already told the guys, I feel like 2022 will be the most talented team that I’ve had and it’ll be my eighth year,” Smith said. “We’re expecting some pretty big things, especially for Hayden and Kaidan because there was only one team that finished ahead of them that didn’t have seniors. It’s wide open for us to hopefully compete for a State championship next year. That’s always the goal.”
For now, Collins’ spot will have to be filled and all the current players on the team will likely stay in the rotation. Incoming freshman Ethan Burnett is set to make his debut next season for Chanute. Burnett, who was brought up in a tennis family, was an exceptional player at Royster Middle School this year, the first with a tennis program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.