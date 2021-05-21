LAWRENCE – After a two-day rain delay, Chanute High softball finally played its Class 4A Regional No. 3 first-round playoff game Thursday at Lawrence High School. Another rain delay set back the start time to 7 pm, making the ride home even more difficult after losing 8-6 to Fort Scott.
Chanute fought all the way back down by five runs to a rival that Chanute beat by three runs just a week earlier. But the season eventually ended on an improbable 4-3-2 triple play in extra innings.
On a five-hit night for Chanute to Fort Scott’s eight, third baseman Marlee Miller was 1 for 2 with a three-run double, second baseman Preston Keating hit 1 for 3 with an RBI double, starting pitcher Kamri Naff went 1 for 3 with a double, first baseman Kori Babcock ended the day 1 for 4, and Kadynce Axelson had a 1-for-5 outing.
Starting on the hill, Naff threw her normal gas, striking out 11, walking eight, and allowing five earned runs and eight hits in 9 innings.
Chanute head coach Beth Jackett was disappointed in the result of the game that ended a 13-8 season in which her team finished second in the SEK – the highest standing in the League in her time as head coach.
“We just viewed that we had a really good shot at this Regional and it was just heartbreaking to have it end the way it did and not have that chance to play that other team to go on to State,” Jackett said.
Down 5-0 early, Chanute’s door cracked open in the bottom of the third thanks to five runs on two hits. The action picked up when catcher Grace Thompson hit a sacrifice fly to left field and scored Axelson, who singled on a hard ground ball.
“As a team, we didn’t play our best game. Personally, I struggled at the plate,” Thompson said. “Although we lost, I’m very proud of how we battled throughout the game and I’m looking forward to next year.”
Two batters later in that third inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, shortstop Brinly Bancroft scored on a wild pitch.
Keating walked and loaded the bases with two outs, then Miller hit a bases-clearing double on a line drive to center, scoring courtesy runner Adalynn Ward, left fielder Peyton Shields, and Keating to tie the game at 5.
Fort Scott responded with a Lanie Krokroskia run. With just one out, Krokroskia scored after a routine ground ball that sailed high to first base.
But as they’ve done all year, Chanute fought back with two outs thanks to a Keating double on a line drive to right, scoring Ward and tying the ballgame up at 6 in the fifth.
Fort Scott scored its final runs on two infield errors to put the score up to the final 8-6.
But Chanute wasn’t going down without a fight.
After Naff doubled on a line drive to center and Thompson walked to put runners on first and second with no outs, Shields popped out to Fort Scott right fielder Jescie Comstock, who threw it to first baseman Addison Oberly to double up runner Riley Hicks; Hicks courtesy ran for Thompson. Oberly then threw it home to record the final out – a 4-3-2 triple play.
“I don’t even know where to go there. They just did things they needed to do,” first-year Fort Scott head coach Danny Renfro said. “We probably got lucky, but the fact of the matter is it happened and it was a triple play, and you don’t see those every day. I think coming out scoring early helped. And Chanute’s got a good team. They’re going to hit the ball, but when we shut them down with the bases loaded with the game on the line, it was a big moment.
“Congratulations to Chanute, and I respect the team. They do a good job.”
Fort Scott’s All-State infielder Oberly was held hitless but did have an RBI, while Krokroskia was 2 for 4 with an RBI triple.
Jackett was impressed with the team’s mental fortitude and resiliency.
“All season long, these girls never give up. They have never been a team to show any emotion when they’re down. They know that they have the ability to get it done and so they’ve definitely fought through situations and came back and gave it their all,” Jackett said. “I’ve never had a feeling that once we’re down, that this is all going to fall apart. They’ve proven me wrong many times throughout the season on their drive to finish a game.”
Two seniors, first baseman Kori Babcock and center fielder Brianna Waggoner, will move on. Those two spots will be filled with players currently on the roster, according to Jackett.
Chanute will return 13 of the 15 players from this season.
“Nine of those I think can get it done,” Jackett said. “We might have to change a little bit of where everybody plays, but I think that same team that you saw (Thursday) could come out again next year and be just as successful and even more, so I’m pretty excited about the future.”
For now, Jackett will prepare for CHS summer league softball, which will start June 9. League games will be Wednesdays in June and July for six weeks, with the girls being off for two weeks in-between to break up the season, per KSHSAA regulations. Until then, Chanute’s softball players will weightlift and condition while some play on travel teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.