WAVERLY — The St. Paul Track and Field team is sending a pair of athletes to the state track meet following Friday’s KSHSAA 1A Regional in Burlington.
Junior Josey Harris won titles in the girls 200m dash (27.01) and long jump (16’8”).
Harris also qualified in the 100m dash with a third place showing (13.12).
Junior Sophia Albertini will also represent the Indians after taking fourth in the 100m hurdles (17.65).
In the team standings, Lebo won the girls regional title with 76 points while Goessel won the boys title at 85 points. The St. Paul girls finished seventh with 30 points.
Up Next
The KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Wichita start on Friday.
Results
Long Jump: 1st - Josey Harris, Jr. (16’-8”)
100m: 3rd - Josey Harris, Jr. (12.89 prelims, 13.12 finals)
100m Hurdles: 4th - Sophia Albertini, Jr. (17.65)
200m: 1st - Josey Harris, Jr. (27.84 prelims, 27.01 finals)
Full results from all regional meets are available on the KSHSAA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.