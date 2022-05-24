St. Paul TF @ Regionals 22 - Josey Harris and Sophia Albertini

Juniors Josey Harris (left) and Sophia Albertini (right) were the lone state qualifiers for St. Paul at the KSHSAA 1A Regional Track & Field meet on Thursday.

WAVERLY — The St. Paul Track and Field team is sending a pair of athletes to the state track meet following Friday’s KSHSAA 1A Regional in Burlington.

Junior Josey Harris won titles in the girls 200m dash (27.01) and long jump (16’8”).

Harris also qualified in the 100m dash with a third place showing (13.12).

Junior Sophia Albertini will also represent the Indians after taking fourth in the 100m hurdles (17.65).

In the team standings, Lebo won the girls regional title with 76 points while Goessel won the boys title at 85 points. The St. Paul girls finished seventh with 30 points.

Up Next

The KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Wichita start on Friday.

Results

Long Jump: 1st - Josey Harris, Jr. (16’-8”)

100m: 3rd - Josey Harris, Jr. (12.89 prelims, 13.12 finals)

100m Hurdles: 4th - Sophia Albertini, Jr. (17.65)

200m: 1st - Josey Harris, Jr. (27.84 prelims, 27.01 finals)

Full results from all regional meets are available on the KSHSAA website.

