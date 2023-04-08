EUREKA — The Erie Red Devils and the Humboldt Cubs descended upon Eureka High School on Thursday for the 2023 Eureka Invitational Varsity Track & Field meet.
The Erie girls finished seventh as a squad, while the boys finished sixth. The Humboldt girls also finished sixth, while the boys finished third overall.
Humboldt senior Maddox Johnson highlighted the meet for the Cubs, throwing for first place finishes in the Discus, Javelin and Shot Put. Johnson’s throw in the Javelin (166’-3”) was a personal-best, and all three throws are top-10 marks in the state so far this season.
“It was a beautiful day for a track meet,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “I was pleased with many of our performances today. We still have work to do to get better, and we still have room for improvement.”
Erie junior Ella Burnett earned the lone gold for the Red Devils, high jumping 4’-10” for a top-10 finish in the state. Junior Ethan Dillinger (Triple Jump) and freshman Grant Reissig (High Jump) each managed a single runner-up finish.
Up Next
Both the Cubs and the Red Devils will join a number of other area teams for a meet hosted by Yates Center High School on Tuesday.
“We will practice hard the next few weeks and then start to sharpen for the final few weeks,” Carlson said.
Results
Boys
High Jump: 2nd - Grant Reissig (E) 5’-8”; 4th - Jaden Daniels (E) 5’-4”
Long Jump: 9th - Karsen Lampe (H) 18’-3.25”*; 13th - Michael Richenburg (E) 16’-10.25”*; 14th - Ethan Dillinger (E) 16’-10”; 16th - Caleb Gunderman (H) 13’-5.75”
Triple Jump: 2nd - Ethan Dillinger (E) 35’-7”*; 6th - Byron Westbrook (H) 31’-7”*; 8th - Taylor Holbert (E) 26’-6.25”*
Discus: 1st - Maddox Johnson (H) 149’-4”; 7th - Carson Peters (H) 97’-3”*; 10th - Braden Roudybush (H) 84’-0”*; 21st - Bryson Peters (E) 49’-5.25”
Javelin: 1st - Maddox Johnson (H) 166’-3”*; 8th - Mateo Miller (H) 122’-6”; 10th - Grant Reissig (E) 111’-6”*; 22nd - Garren Goodner (H) 82’-1.5”; 26th - Mark Tenebro (E) 74’-2”*; 28th - Bryson Peters (E) 53’-10”
Shot Put: 1st - Maddox Johnson (H) 45’-5”; 8th - Garren Goodner (H) 35’-0”*; 17th - Carson Peters (H) 27’-0”; 19th - Bryson Peters (E) 20’-1”
4x800m Relay: 4th - Javyn Hess, Landon Bauer, Brigg Shannon, Peyton Wallace (H) 10:11.48; 6th - Taylor Holbert, Bryson Peters, Tanner Strathe, Killian Hume (E) 10:54.14
4x100m Relay: 3rd - Mark Tenebro, Joey Vincent, Michael Richenburg, Grant Reissig (E) 48.66; 5th - Karsen Lampe, Garren Goodner, Mateo Miller, Gavin Jaro (H) 49.95
110m Hurdles: 4th - Mateo Miller (H) 17.96*; 6th - Quenton Heisler (H) 19.97*
300m Hurdles: 4th - Mateo Miller (H) 46.28*; 6th - Quenton Heisler (H) 47.82*; 7th - Jaden Daniels (E) 48.96*; 12th - Ethan Dillinger (E) 54.96*
400m: 9th - Gavin Jaro (H) 1:02.03; 10th - Michael Richenburg (E) 1:02.33*; 17th - Byron Westbrook (H) 1:10.31
4x400m Relay: 4th - Jaden Daniels, Ethan Dillinger, Grant Reissig, Tanner Strathe (E) 4:09.84
800m: 1st - Peyton Wallace (H) 2:17.36; 5th - Javyn Hess (H) 2:31.63; 7th - Tanner Strathe (E) 2:32.98*; 19th - Nathan Swogar (H) 3:09.63*; 20th - Killian Hume (E) 3:12.25; 21st - Taylor Holbert (E) 3:26.42
1600m: 2nd - Peyton Wallace (H) 5:15.69*; 3rd - Tanner Strathe (E) 5:18.25*; 6th - Killian Hume (E) 5:43.59*; 12th - Brigg Shannon (H) 6:10.72*
Team Scores: Burlington 124, Sedan 111, Humboldt 67, Caney Valley 60, Crest 42, Erie 38, West Elk 35, Eureka 30, Fredonia 27, Madison 16, Neodesha 5
Girls
High Jump: 1st - Ella Burnett (E) 4’-10”; 4th - Makinzie LaRue (E) 4’-6”; 6th - Ricklyn Hillmon (H) 4’-2”
Pole Vault: DNP - Anna Heisler (H) NH
Long Jump: 5th - Octavia Ammann (E) 13’-1.5”
Discus: 5th - Kinley Tucker (H) 80’-9.5”; 11th - Kenisyn Hottenstein (H) 73’-6”; 21st - Ella Burnett (E) 49’-4.5”; 23rd - River Johnson (H) 44’-0”*; 25th - Abbie Weibe (E) 36’-3”*
Javelin: 2nd - Kenisyn Hottenstien (H) 92’-1”; 5th - Morgan Hunter (H) 82’-9”; 9th - Assya Goforth (H) 75’-10”; 22nd - Abbie Weibe (E) 32’-6.5”
Shot Put: 1st - Kinley Tucker (H) 32’-0.5”; 2nd - Kenisyn Hottenstein (H) 29’-10.5”; 20th - River Johnson (H) 15’-3”*
100m: 7th - Mia Pemberton (E) 15.07*
4x100m Relay: 4th - Octavia Ammann, Makinzie LaRue, Megan Richenburg, Mia Pemberton (E) 57.93; 6th - Josey Ellis, Ricklyn Hillmon, Cassidy Friend, Ella Lassman (H) 59.13
100m Hurdles: 7th - Morgan Hunter (H) 19.08*; 8th - Assya Goforth (H) 29.45
200m: 7th - Octavia Ammann (E) 31.21
300m Hurdles: 10th - Anna Heisler (H) 59.70; 13th - Assya Goforth (H) 1:07.60
400m: 3rd - Ricklyn Hillmon (H) 1:09.39*; 4th - Ella Burnett (E) 1:10.55; 13th - Josey Ellis (H) 1:18.13*; 15th - Teghen Jaro (H) 1:19.72*; 19th - Abbie Weibe (E) 1:33.29*
4x400m Relay: 5th - Josey Ellis, Ricklyn Hillmon, Mallory Sinclair, Anna Heisler (H) 4:56.35; 6th - Mia Pemberton, Ella Burnett, Lily Welch, Megan Richenburg (E) 5:11.24
800m: 2nd - McKenna Jones (H) 2:48.26; 12th - Tori Melendez (H) 3:10.91*
4x800m Relay: 2nd - Anna Heisler, Ricklyn Hillmon, Mallory Sinclair, McKenna Jones (H) 11:34.07
1600m: 8th - Tori Melendez (H) 7:02.98*;
Team Scores: Burlington 133, Eureka 107, Caney Valley 80, Crest 66, Fredonia 56, Humboldt 55, Erie 25, Madison 20, Neodesha 7, Sedan 5, West Elk 4
