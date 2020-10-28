ROBERT MAGOBET
LOUISBURG – On a cold and rainy day with dirty snow on the ground around the Louisburg High School soccer field, the Chanute Blue Comets did all they could at the Kansas Class 4-1A Regional 5 Semifinals.
In the end, Chanute succumbed 9-0 to Louisburg, which prevented CHS from potentially advancing farther than they’ve ever gone in the program’s history, which is still the regional championship game versus Augusta last year.
CHS head coach Adam Wilcox has been preaching all year that a team can play well in a loss, but can also play badly in a win. Playing in frigid temperatures for the second straight day, Wilcox thought his team improved dramatically against a very talented Louisburg team.
“Everything has improved. Every single aspect of our game has improved from August to now, from Drayton’s (goalie Cleaver) play in the back to the back line playing as a unit to midfield playing small, short balls, to strikers buying space, literally everything is better now than in August,” Wilcox said. “I know it didn’t look good today. But I can honestly say we didn’t play bad. We played fairly well. And sometimes you don’t do anything wrong, and you still lose. And that’s just life.
“This was a really good team. They’re the kind of team that we want to be. The way they play, that’s our goal. They’re just a really good team. There’s an own goal. There was a handball on the 18, so just little mistakes. But if we don’t make those, that’s not what kept us from victory today. It was just running up against a really good team. I think they might be better than Rose Hill. They’re on par, and Rose Hill is consistently great. They just looked outstanding. They’re well-coached. They’re smart. Their kids are all over the place. They have great touches. That’s just an ideal program right there.”
In an effort to combat Louisburg’s onslaught, Wilcox facilitated a game plan similar to the one executed in Coffeyville on Oct. 22, a game in which the Blue Comets lost 1-0. Chanute wanted to possess the ball as much as they could in the back, play with intensity, and try to score a goal on a counter attack.
Having a full slate of players would help this strategy, but Chanute all year has been having players in and out of the lineup due to injury, cramps or quarantining. The only player missing from Chanute’s lineup Tuesday was junior midfielder Trey Smoot, who is with his family vacationing.
Taking advantage of his relatively healthy lineup, Wilcox used his traditional rotation of senior forward Andrea Cuin, sophomore forward Kaia Barkman and freshman forward Lucio Soliz. Barkman was noticeably the best player in the first half, challenging every ball.
By the time Louisburg scored their ninth goal in the second half, Wilcox inserted all of his seniors to try to barricade the 10th goal scored, which would have promptly ended the game due to a blowout rule.
“At that point, we’re not fighting for a win,” Wilcox said. “I’d rather just go out with my seniors playing really hard on the field. And they held them up. They never got the 10th goal. That’s not a big victory, but we didn’t give up where it would have been really easy to. It’s cold. It’s rainy. This is two nights in a row our bodies are beat up and broken. It would have been easy to give up after seven, eight and nine, just to fold up and to give up to go home, but we didn’t do that. It’s our last game of the year, but it sets us up in the right mindset to start next year.”
Louisburg’s mindset was to advance in the playoffs. And that’s what happened after Louisburg’s senior forward Treston Carlson had two goals, sophomore forward Colin McManigal scored two goals, sophomore forward Cade Gassman notched two goals, and junior midfielders Jaden Vohs and Braden Yows had a goal each.
“We just look to play the ball quick and try to find and feed,” fifth-year Louisburg head coach Kyle Conley said. “Chanute is the same way. They play the ball really quick on give-and-goes. We want to kind of do the same thing. Our goal is to get the ball wide a little bit more and attack, and then from that side, come in and attack. We did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
The Wildcats (12-1) are a soccer program that carries on tradition. The past two years, Louisburg has been the Frontier League champion. Last year, Louisburg went 16-2-1 and ended up losing in the State quarterfinals to Bishop Miege at Louisburg; Louisburg has lost to Bishop Miege twice in the last three years. In 2016, Conley’s first year as the Wildcats’ coach, the Wildcats placed fourth in State.
On a roster with 20 sophomores and nine seniors, Louisburg boasts four all-state players, including Carlson, Gassman, junior defender Michael Seuferling and Yows, who was Co-Midfielder of the Year last year.
Still, Chanute had its chances on this stacked soccer club. Chanute junior midfielder Kaleb Becannon had a shot on goal at the 23:30 mark that went wide left. Sophomore midfielder Gregory Lopez had a shot on goal at the 18:19 mark. Cleaver covered the net as best he could in the rampant effort of Louisburg trying to end the game with its tenth goal.
With every close goal for Chanute, a handful of Blue Comet parents – bundled up in layers of warm clothes and wearing masks due to COVID-19 – would cheer on their favorite soccer team until the end.
Wilcox said he appreciated that in the last game of the year.
“Two nights in a row in the freezing rain, we still had a great parent group show up. That’s just another thing we hang our hat on,” Wilcox said. “They’re just another great team. Even when we were down big, I didn’t hear any parents yelling or being belligerent. It’s just a classy group of really great people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.