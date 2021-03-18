ROBERT MAGOBET
IOLA – Having lost so many games the last few weeks may have upped the motivation for the Neosho County Community College women. The Panthers came out like gangbusters to end a seven-game losing streak Wednesday night at Allen Community College.
The Panthers dismantled the Red Devils on the road, dominating 91-56 – the team’s second-biggest margin of victory of the year. Freshman forward Aubrey Ball scored a career-high 20 points with five rebounds and three steals. Freshman guard Sarah Hunt registered a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Sophomore guard Lauren Jones had 12 points with five dimes, while freshman guard Mike’ya House put up 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Panthers head coach JJ Davis was pleased with the win, especially after losing three key players due to injury.
“Any time it’s a rival game, it’s a crazy thing, and to do it without three starters, it’s amazing,” Davis said. “I give them all the respect in the world. (Allen is) a really well-coached team. They play hard. I’m just proud of my kids that came out and played after those three starters went out. We had those six games. We finally showed we can compete.”
It was pretty close early on. A couple of plays after the score had been 23-22 NCCC, Hunt hit an and-one in transition, and the free throw that added to a 7-0 run.
The Panthers would end the first half with a 49-34 advantage thanks to Ball’s 16 points and House’s nine points in the half. NCCC shot the ball at 43 percent to Allen’s 38 percent in the first half.
Allen also struggled to take care of the ball in the first half, coughing it up 16 times to Neosho’s three. The Panthers took full advantage, scoring 20 points off of turnovers. NCCC also had 21 points off the bench to Allen’s 12.
In the second half, the Panthers continued to utilize their run-and-jump press, which led to a Jones 3-pointer to make the score 52-34 with 9:40 to go in the third.
Ball was humble about her contributions in the blowout win.
“I have to give all my credit to my teammates. They were finding me in the paint, and they were looking right at me to dish, so that was a great help on them,” Ball said. “I give all the credit to them on my points. We were really just attacking well and just looking for that one extra pass. That helped a lot. Then in practice, we were really just working on finishing at the rim and just trying to get there aggressively.”
There’s a lot less resistance going to the rim when the other team is plagued by turnovers. NCCC kept trapping Allen, and the Red Devils continued to throw rainbow passes that were easily intercepted. That led to several baskets for Ball.
Overall, Allen turned the ball over 30 times to NCCC’s nine, and the Panthers scored 38 points off of turnovers to Allen’s three.
Despite having a comfortable lead for much of the second half, Davis and NCCC assistant coach Kenny Eddy were still preaching defensive principles heading into the next game.
“They shouldn’t get layups. They shouldn’t get rebounds – they shouldn’t get any of that stuff,” Davis said. “And we shouldn’t foul 48 feet from the bucket. Those are the things we can’t give up, especially now we’re playing to try and win our playoff game. We still got really hard games left. We got Butler. We still got Coffeyville. I mean we got top-20 (games) out the wazoo coming.”
The Panthers (4-12, 3-11) will next play at Cowley Community College (10-7, 8-7) Saturday at 5:30 pm.
NCCC: 20 29 25 17 - 91
Allen: 21 13 11 11 - 56
Neosho: Ball 20, Hunt 13, Jones 12 House 11, Emilee Escareno 8, Daniella Duran 8, Jenna Eytcheson 7, Haley Perkins 3, Kelsey Dimattia 2
