Erie TF @ Wichita (State) May 26-27, 2023 - Grant Reissig

Erie freshman Grant Reissig (2438) clears a height of 5’-8” in the 2A Boys High Jump during the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

WICHITA — A trio of Erie Red Devils competed at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita over the weekend. Senior Ella Burnett earned the lone medal for the Red Devils, a fourth place finish in the 2A Girls High Jump.

The 5 points earned by Burnett landed the Erie girls in 34th place as a team.

Erie TF @ Wichita (State) May 26-27, 2023 - Makinzie LaRue

Erie sophomore Makinzie LaRue (444) clears a hurdle in the 2A Girls 100-meter hurdles preliminaries during the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships on Friday.

