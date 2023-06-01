WICHITA — A trio of Erie Red Devils competed at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita over the weekend. Senior Ella Burnett earned the lone medal for the Red Devils, a fourth place finish in the 2A Girls High Jump.
The 5 points earned by Burnett landed the Erie girls in 34th place as a team.
Erie head coach Eddie Kearns noted his pride for the trio of competitors, especially the two underclassmen earning valuable experience from the event.
“It's always good to gain this experience because there is nothing like it,” Kearns said. “This event is why I’ve been coaching track for 44 years. It’s a great experience and they’ll be back next year.”
Burnett’s fourth place finish marked a third straight top-8 finish in the event, and her best to date. Burnett finished sixth as a freshman and eighth as a sophomore.
“She knew what to expect from the get-go and that helped her a lot,” Kearns said.
Burnett passed on the opening height and cleared the next three stops on single attempts, finishing with a height of 5’-0”.
Sophomore Makinzie LaRue also competed in the high jump, clearing 4’-6” for a 16th place finish. LaRue has cleared 5’-0” this season, but Kearns noted the nerves of competing in front of such a large crowd played a large role in LaRue’s performance.
“She was nervous — she told me she was nervous — but she was focused and did what she was supposed to do,” Kearns said.
Freshman Grant Reissig finished ninth in the 3A Boys High Jump, having cleared a height of 5’-8” on his first attempt.
“Grant looked really good on the first jump,” Kearns said. “He tried to stay loose while they waited on a couple guys (from the 4x800-meter relay), but I think that got him a little tight.”
Although he told his teammates he felt “bouncy” ahead of Saturday’s event, that break in action kept Reissig from matching his personal-best of 6’-0”, which would have earned him a medal.
“I’m very proud of each and every one of them for what they’ve accomplished this year. Not only those three, but everybody on the team has improved by leaps and bounds. That’s our goal from day one — getting a PR at each and every meet.
Although Erie returns the trio of state competitors next season, the squad will be without graduated seniors Mia Pemberton and Joey Vincent.
Garden Plain scored 54 points to take down the girls team title, while Inman scored 51 to win the boys title.
Results
Boys
High Jump: 9th - Grant Reissig 5’-8”
Girls
High Jump: 4th - Ella Burnett 5’-0”; 16th - Makinzie LaRue 4’-6”
100m Hurdles: 14th - Makinzie LaRue 17.91
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.