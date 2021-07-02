Robert Magobet
Former NCCC National Tournament basketball coach Jeremy Coombs elected to take a head coaching job at Barton in May. With his departure, the decisions of his athletic sons who play sports in Chanute were in question, but that’s not the case anymore.
Senior running back Jackson Coombs has decided to play his final year for the Blue Comets. Sophomore point guard Carter Coombs will compete at Great Bend High School. College sophomore guard Tye Coombs will stay at NCCC for the upcoming 2021-22 basketball season.
Jackson said his decision was pretty easy.
“I plan on staying here,” he said. “I’ve grown up here. I’ve been here, you know, for 14 years. The guys I am playing with right now are my family – like they’re not just teammates at this point, they’re family. I’ve been with them for so long and I hate to leave for one year. It was obvious. It wasn’t really a question.”
His choice was made pretty swiftly, right at the moment his dad chose to coach at Barton. His choice likely delights Comet fans, as he is a significant piece for the team with his playmaking ability, tackling and special teams. Before he went down with a torn ACL in 2020, Coombs returned five times for 207 yards and a touchdown in just two games; his longest of the year was 83 yards. Also in two games, he rushed 13 times for 42 yards, and on defense, recorded five total tackles – three were solo.
“It’s a great environment. Coach Fraz (Clete Frazell) does a phenomenal job with us, and all the other coaches bringing in (Kip) Keeley and what he’s done with us in the last one year alone,” Jackson said. “My teammates, guys that I have grown up with since I was in elementary school, the environment that we have is amazing. The community around us, they show up to the games and show out for us. It’s just a great environment to have as a high school alone.”
Jackson will stay with his mother in Chanute and rehab his way back to the team. Last Friday in a 7-on-7 scrimmage, he sustained a partially torn meniscus after planting his foot to cut. The timetable is unknown, but he probably will miss some time in training camp.
Carter Coombs
For Carter, his choice wasn’t so clear-cut, going back and forth with his options. But the final decision is a big blow to the Chanute basketball roster. Carter has chosen to play in Great Bend.
“I chose to go with my dad to go to Great Bend High School because eventually, I’ll have to go there anyway after a year, so I mays will go there now,” he said.
Another intriguing situation for Carter was the prospect of playing better competition in Class 5A and the WAC conference – a group of high-caliber teams with championship history.
Still, the point guard made his mark in Chanute with his tight handle and smooth shooting ability. Last season as the starting point guard, he led the team to an 11-7 record and the Sub-State Championship game for the first time since the 2018-19 season, averaging 12.6 ppg, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
Carter said he will miss everybody supporting him making plays for Chanute.
Since June, Carter has turned the page, participating in Great Bend jamborees and weight training, steps to ready for a new program.
Tye Coombs
Former CHS point guard Tye Coombs went with NCCC this upcoming year thanks to some factors that favor him staying put.
“I decided to stay here. I’m already coming back. I talked to the coach (Luke Mackay) and he said he would be glad to have me,” Tye said. “I’m excited to stay here. This is where my heart’s at, Chanute and Neosho. I’m also going to have a job here. My seeds already planted here, so I decided to stay.”
It also made sense to stay when it comes to the dynamic of Tye and Jeremy, father coaching son. Tye said a few times last NCCC season the two didn’t see eye to eye on the court. Both parties believe it is best to stay in their separate lanes, allowing Tye to refine his skills under a different coach, which will give his dad the ability to focus on just coaching his new team.
Additionally, his mother and Jackson will still be in Chanute, giving him a chance to be with family a little while longer.
Last year at NCCC, Tye shot 45.5 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3, and 83.3 percent at the free-throw line. In 2019, he was an All-SEK Honorable Mention.
“I love Nesoho. I like the guys there,” Tye said. “I love the teachers. They’re very supportive. Super, super nice people at Neosho.”
Next up for Tye will be to work in the gym to earn more minutes on the court.
“We fully support our kids’ decisions, as we know it was easy for them to decide,” Coombs said. “They have grown up here and made some great friends. I don’t believe Jax’s decision had as much to do with sports as it did have to do with finishing what he started with his friends. Carter’s was a little different as he’s got three more years of high school and would eventually end up there anyway. I believe gym access and having me around to work him out also played a big part in Carter’s decision. (Tye’s) got lots of credits already there and has an RA job in the dorms, so Neosho is the best fit for him. Sounds like the Neosho coach wants him to play on the team as well.”
