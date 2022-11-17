NCCC MBB vs State Fair 11.15.22 - Alexander Norris

Neosho County sophomore guard Alexander Norris (3) drives the lane as a State Fair defender stands in his way during Tuesday night’s 65-61 loss to the Roadrunners.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

Having clawed their way back from a double-digit second half deficit, the Neosho County Community College Panthers dropped a 65-61 decision to the visiting State Fair Community College Roadrunners Tuesday night.

The loss moves the Panthers to 3-3 overall. 

