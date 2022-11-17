Having clawed their way back from a double-digit second half deficit, the Neosho County Community College Panthers dropped a 65-61 decision to the visiting State Fair Community College Roadrunners Tuesday night.
The loss moves the Panthers to 3-3 overall.
After a sluggish first half offensively, the Panthers trailed 33-22 early in the second half. A series of defensive stops led to transition offense, and a 12-4 Panthers’ run — capped by Dariq Williams’ fastbreak dish to Alexander Norris for the lay-in.
The sweet-shooting touch of Michael Odingo was on full display, as the Panthers’ point guard buried a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 42-41 with 12:52 remaining in regulation. State Fair, however, replied with a 6-0 spurt, stretching its advantage to 48-41 at the midpoint of the half.
Jamarion Butler’s slashing lay-up at the 8-minute mark pulled the Panthers to within four. With 3:21 remaining, Butler’s 3-ball from the left corner sliced the lead to 62-59.
Trailing 63-61, Neosho failed to score on two critical possessions, misfiring on a trio of 3-point attempts during the final minute of regulation.
Neosho head coach Taylor Shaffer said he was fine with two of the three long-range attempts, but did not like one that came in transition.
“Sometimes 18, 19-year old kids see different things,” Taylor said, noting that he would have preferred that his squad attack the basket in that scenario. “We got good looks that were open, from good shooters that we trust to make those shots. We just didn’t shoot it very well.”
Shaffer added that he was pleased with his club’s play in the second half.
“It took us a while to figure out that attacking the rim works,” he said. “We settled a lot in the first half, but I thought we responded in the second half.”
Shaffer said the halftime message was to attack the rim and play inside-out.
“State Fair is a big team, so I think it took us a little while to realize that we can go inside,” he said.
Defensively, the Panthers struggled to limit points in the post.
“We had a hard time containing the ball — they were bigger and more athletic than us,” he said. “We knew that coming in and our emphasis was to contain the (post). I feel a little disappointed that they got inside, but when you hold a team to 65 at home, those are games you should win.”
For the Panthers, Butler tallied a team-high 18 points. Odingo chipped in 11 points, while knocking down three 3-pointers. State Fair freshman guard Devon Ellis led all scorers with 25 points on a sparkling 11-of-15 shooting performance.
Up Next
The Panthers return to the hardwood tonight for a home-clash with the Oklahoma Wesleyan University junior varsity. Tip off is slated for 7:30 pm.
