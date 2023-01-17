FORT SCOTT — Chanute High School’s Ethan Cranor won his second powerlifting meet in as many weeks, when he claimed the top spot at Fort Scott over the weekend.
The Blue Comets joined nearly 500 lifters from 17 other schools for the meet.
Cranor topped the competition in both bench and squat, coming in third place in clean for his first place finish at 165 pounds.
Chance Sheets earned a third place finish at 114 pounds, while Zander Small took third in bench at the same weight.
The 173-pound group had Taven Dewey finish second in the squat competition.
On the women’s side, Brooklyn Espe earned a second place finish at 105 pounds on the back of a first place finish in bench.
The Chanute women finished in ninth place, while the men came in 11th place.
Up Next
The Blue Comets head to the northern border this Saturday, taking on a meet in Leavenworth.
Results
Men
114: 3rd - Chance Sheets (3rd squat, 3rd clean) Zander Small (3rd bench)
165: 1st - Ethan Cranor (1st bench, 1st squat, 3rd clean)
173: Taven Dewey (2nd squat)
Women
105: 2nd - Brooklyn Espe (1st bench, 3rd squat, 2nd clean)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.