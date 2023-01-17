Chanute Powerlifting @ Fort Scott 1.12.23

The Chanute High School Powerlifting team poses with hardware after the Fort Scott Powerlifting meet last week.

 Contributed photo

FORT SCOTT — Chanute High School’s Ethan Cranor won his second powerlifting meet in as many weeks, when he claimed the top spot at Fort Scott over the weekend.

The Blue Comets joined nearly 500 lifters from 17 other schools for the meet.

