Chanute senior Trenton Allen, center, poses with assistant coach Austin Strack, left, and head coach Roy McCoy at the KSHSAA Class 5-1A Boys Bowling State Championships in Wichita.

WICHITA — As Chanute’s first representative at the event, senior Trenton Allen took on the KSHSAA Class 5-1A Boys Bowling State Championships last week in Wichita. Allen finished in 38th place with a 30-frame score of 601.

Allen’s performance at the state tournament was just the end cap on a strong inaugural season for the Chanute Blue Comets.

