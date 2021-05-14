FORT SCOTT – Chanute baseball’s offense couldn’t overcome the Fort Scott pitching Thursday, and the inability to hit led to sharing the SEK title.
Fort Scott beat Chanute 11-3, which means both the Blue Comets and the Tigers win the SEK. This is the first time since 2006 that Chanute has placed first, and it’s the fourth SEK title in history.
Shortstop Kam Koester hit 1 for 2 with a two-run double; left fielder Aaron Robertson was 1 for 3 with an RBI; second baseman Rhett Smith went 2 for 4; first baseman Larson Koester had a 1-for-4 day with a double; and centerfielder Ty Leedy was 1 for 3 with a triple. Chanute had six hits to Fort Scott’s 13.
Kam Koester (6-2) as the starting pitcher went 3 2/3 innings and struck out five, walked one, and allowed four earned runs and nine hits. Reliever Blake Atwood went 2 2/3 innings and struck out two, walked two, and gave up three earned runs and four hits.
“We came out playing well early. Both teams played good defense right off the bat and we were able to get on top of the scoreboard, and then they answered,” CHS head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “We’ve got to do a little bit better job of answering their innings and get a stop inning and throw up some zeroes. It’s one of these things, we were never able to get momentum back after we lost it.”
A lot of that had to do with Fort Scott returning All-Area starting pitcher Luke Bradbury, who was the leader of a Tiger pack that went 22-2 in a State tournament appearance season two years ago. Thursday, he pitched 7 innings, striking out five, walking two, and allowing three earned runs and six hits.
Bradbury immediately pitched two straight scoreless innings in the first and second, including five groundouts and a strikeout.
Koester did the same thing in the first two innings, allowing the offense to get off to a 3-0 start in the top of the third thanks to his two-run double on a line drive to left, which scored second baseman Carter Coombs and Smith. Robertson then singled and brought home Kam Koester.
But Fort Scott answered with four runs on four hits. Bradbury hit a three-run double on a line drive to center to tie the game at 3 in the second half of the inning. Fort Scott’s Miles Bowman then struck out, but it was a dropped third strike that led to Bradbury scoring to make the game 4-3.
Unfortunately for Chanute, Fort Scott went on to score four runs on five hits to make it 8-3 Fort Scott at the end of the fourth.
Bradbury threw another scoreless inning in the fifth before contributing with another RBI single in the home half, leading to the final score of 11-3.
Fort Scott head coach Josh Regan said it wasn’t easy placing first in the SEK for the fifth time in the last nine years.
“They got up 3-0 and we just didn’t panic. I thought answering back in the bottom half of that inning was huge,” Regan said. “We talk about answering back, and I thought that if we could get one or two there and chip away, I thought we’d be okay. But then we come all the way back and get four, and I know that’s deflating for them when that happens because it’s happened to us. I know how that feels. It’s hard to go back out and re-establish the lead, so that obviously was the turning point in the game. And then we just got the momentum. We just got really aggressive and tried to spin the game. Took some risks, some calculated risks on the base, you know, and sped the game up on them. I thought our kids did a great job. They’re a heck of a ball club. They’re super young. They got a whole lot of success ahead of them. They got some great ballplayers.”
Chanute (12-8, 10-2), the No. 9 seed, will play in the Paola regional against Wamego (9-6) Tuesday at 4:30 pm. The championship game will immediately follow.
