Chanute Sharks @ Parsons - July 1, 2023 - Daniel Stanley

Daniel Stanley, 14, swims during the Taran Sack Invitational Tri-State Conference swim meet in Parsons on Saturday, July 1.

 Bailey Collins | Contributed photo

PARSONS — The Chanute Sharks joined teams from Southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri for the Taran Sack Invitational Tri-State Conference swim meet on Saturday. The Sharks finished runners-up as a team, set 26 personal-best times and won 11 events on the day.

In the eight-and-under girls division, Sutton Murry finished as the high-point winner. Murry won four events in an individual, helped two relay teams to first place finishes and set a personal-best time of 2:06.06 in the 100-yard individual medley.

