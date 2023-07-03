PARSONS — The Chanute Sharks joined teams from Southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri for the Taran Sack Invitational Tri-State Conference swim meet on Saturday. The Sharks finished runners-up as a team, set 26 personal-best times and won 11 events on the day.
In the eight-and-under girls division, Sutton Murry finished as the high-point winner. Murry won four events in an individual, helped two relay teams to first place finishes and set a personal-best time of 2:06.06 in the 100-yard individual medley.
The Chanute Sharks wrap up the SEK League season on Wednesday in Coffeyville.
Results
Boys 100 Medley Relay 10 & Under: 1st - Jase Leroy,Cooper Kmiec, Caleb Swader, Ward VanHouden 1:26.25; 2nd - Fletcher VanHouden, Liam Sheerer, Daxson Wire, Lincoln Bilby 1:51.22
Girls 100 Medley Relay 10 & Under: 1st - Eliana Swader, Sutton Murry, Georgia Olson, Becca Seibel 1:35.25
Boys 200 Medley Relay 14 & Under: 2nd - Wyatt Stephenson, Daniel Stanley, Warrick Olson, Aiden Leroy 2:15.26
Boys 25 Free 8 & Under: 5th - VanHouden, Fletcher 24.09; 9th - Hunt, Greyson 33.07
Boys 25 Free 6 & Under: 4th - Aikins, Conor 38.03*
Girls 25 Free 8 & Under: 1st - Murry, Sutton 18.83; 3rd - Swader, Eliana 22.11
Girls 25 Free 6 & Under: 2nd - VanHouden, Saffron 26.90*; 5th - Leroy, Carolina 43.16; 6th - Sheerer, Lark 1:02.82
Boys 50 Free 10 & Under: 2nd - Swader, Caleb 35.30*; 4th - VanHouden, Ward 37.23; 10th - Leroy, Jase 39.99; 11th - Wire, Daxson 41.17*; 15 Bilby, Lincoln 46.37*; 17 Kmiec, Cooper 48.67; 21 Sheerer, Liam 57.03*
Girls 50 Free 10 & Under: 6th - Olson, Georgia 39.90; 13th - Seibel, Becca 54.96
Boys 50 Free 11-12: 8th - Leroy, Aiden 37.58*; 10 Bilby, Lawson 39.61*; 11th - Wire, Drake 40.33
Girls 50 Free 11-12: 4th - Seibel, Madison 33.31*
Boys 50 Free 13-14: 1st - Olson, Warrick 26.69; 6th - Stanley, Daniel 27.53*; 7th - Stephenson, Wyatt 27.74
Girls 50 Free 13-14: 6th - Olson, Vera 32.11; 10th - Turner, Zoey 35.20
Girls 50 Free 15-18: 3rd - B'Hymer, Emma 28.07
Boys 25 Back 8 & Under: 4th - VanHouden, Fletcher 31.68;
Boys 25 Back 6 & Under: 4th - Aikins, Conor 46.28
Girls 25 Back 8 & Under: 1st - Murry, Sutton 22.63; 3rd - Swader, Eliana 25.59
Girls 25 Back 6 & Under: 3rd - VanHouden, Saffron 37.36; 4th - Leroy, Carolina 38.46; 6th - Sheerer, Lark 49.29
Boys 50 Back 10 & Under: 1st - Swader, Caleb 47.50; 6th - Kmiec, Cooper 58.92*; 7th - Wire, Daxson 59.33; 12th - Bilby, Lincoln 1:08.55; 14 Sheerer, Liam 1:14.24*
Girls 50 Back 10 & Under: 11th - Seibel, Becca 1:05.45
Boys 50 Back 11-12: 7th - Bilby, Lawson 50.35*; 8th - Wire, Drake 51.27*
Boys 50 Back 13-14: 4th - Stephenson, Wyatt 35.20
Girls 100 IM 8 & Under: 1st - Murry, Sutton 2:06.06*
Boys 100 IM 10 & Under: 3rd - Swader, Caleb 1:40.98*; 7th - VanHouden, Ward 1:55.45; 8th - Leroy, Jase 1:58.99*; 9th - Kmiec, Cooper 2:02.64; 11th - Wire, Daxson 2:14.68
Girls 100 IM 10 & Under: 8th - Seibel, Becca 2:21.64*
Boys 100 IM 11-12: 3rd - Leroy, Aiden 1:39.18*
Girls 100 IM 11-12: 5th - Seibel, Madison 1:30.62*
Boys 25 Fly 8 & Under: 4th - VanHouden, Fletcher 36.24
Girls 25 Fly 8 & Under: 3rd - Swader, Eliana 33.37
Girls 25 Fly 6 & Under: 2nd - VanHouden, Saffron 50.29
Boys 50 Fly 10 & Under: 4th - VanHouden, Ward 56.93; 5th - Leroy, Jase 59.09*
Girls 50 Fly 11-12: 2nd - Seibel, Madison 36.43
Boys 50 Fly 13-14: 3rd - Stanley, Daniel 31.85*; 8th - Stephenson, Wyatt 39.44
Girls 50 Fly 15-18: 4th - B'Hymer, Emma 30.36
Boys 100 Free 10 & Under: 3rd - Swader, Caleb 1:24.25; 5th - VanHouden, Ward 1:26.31; 9th - Leroy, Jase 1:38.16; 10th - Wire, Daxson 1:41.65*; 12th - Bilby, Lincoln 1:53.25; 14 Sheerer, Liam 2:10.81
Girls 100 Free 10 & Under: 7th - Seibel, Becca 2:08.62
Boys 100 Free 11-12: 5th - Leroy, Aiden 1:30.83*; 6th - Wire, Drake 1:32.89; 7th - Bilby, Lawson 1:33.44
Girls 100 Free 11-12: 2nd - Seibel, Madison 1:14.94*
Boys 100 Free 13-14: 4th - Stanley, Daniel 1:07.28; 5th - Stephenson, Wyatt 1:07.57
Girls 100 Free 15-18: 4th - B'Hymer, Emma 1:03.00
Boys 25 Breast 8 & Under: 4th - VanHouden, Fletcher 44.33
Girls 25 Breast 8 & Under: 1st - Murry, Sutton 23.29; 2nd - Swader, Eliana 34.82
Girls 25 Breast 6 & Under: 2nd - Sheerer, Lark 49.76*
Boys 50 Breast 10 & Under: 2nd - Kmiec, Cooper 49.76; 11th - Bilby, Lincoln 1:31.26
Boys 50 Breast 11-12: 4th - Leroy, Aiden 54.45
Boys 50 Breast 13-14: 1st - Stanley, Daniel 33.12
Girls 50 Breast 15-18: 2nd - B'Hymer, Emma 34.46
Girls 100 Free Relay 8 & Under: 1st - Eliana Swader, Carolina Leroy, Saffron VanHouden, Sutton Murry 1:54.55
Boys 100 Free Relay 10 & Under: 1st - Ward VanHouden, Jase Leroy, Daxson Wire, Caleb Swader 1:12.15; 2nd - Cooper Kmiec, Greyson Hunt, Lincoln Bilby, Fletcher VanHouden 1:48.52
Boys 200 Free Relay 14 & Under: 2nd - Daniel Stanley, Drake Wire, Aiden Leroy, Wyatt Stephenson 2:17.43
