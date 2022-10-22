HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs chalked up another blowout victory Friday night, throttling the West Franklin Falcons 48-6.
The win puts the finishing touches on an impressive regular season, as the Cubs (6-2) outscored their opponents by a combined 246 points.
Senior running back Trey Sommer was a wrecking ball, finishing with 188 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Sommer averaged nearly 10 yards per carry, while also passing for a touchdown.
After a slow start out of the gate, the Cubs kicked it into gear in the second quarter. Dakota Slocumb's 14-yard touchdown reception, followed by Sommer's 5-yard scamper to paydirt handed Humboldt a 24-0 halftime advantage.
Senior lineman River Kaufman contributed to the offensive fireworks, barreling in from a yard out. After the 2-point play was tacked on, Humboldt led 32-0 with 4:38 remaining in the third.
Facing a 4th-and-long on the first play of the fourth quarter, Slocumb took an option-pitch, rolled to the left and connected with Cole Mathes for a 31-yard touchdown strike. Sommer's 6-yard touchdown run staked the Cubs to a 48-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in regulation.
Despite the dominant showing, Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said his squad still has some kinks to iron out before the postseason.
"Holding penalties set us back. We should have scored on a couple of those drives early," Wyrick said, noting that holding has proven costly in both of the Cubs' losses.
Wyrick noted that a few of the holding calls stalled out drives in the red zone.
"We can't do that moving forward," he said.
The head coach lauded the Cubs for their second half performance.
"Definitely saw some good things — the way we came out the second half," Wyrick said.
Playing in his final regular-season home game, Sommer reflected on his career with the Cubs.
“It’s always nice to win on a night like Senior Night,” he said.
After receiving minimal playing time as a freshman, Sommer exploded onto the scene as a sophomore, also playing quarterback, full back and tight end.
Sommer added that being hit for a 5-yard loss after being called upon for a play in the district playoffs during his freshman campaign was a play that stood out to him.
“I think it was my second play in. I was terrified,” he said. “I was a scrawny little freshman.”
Up Next
The Cubs square off with the Cherryvale Chargers on Friday, Oct. 28 in Cherryvale for the first round of postseason play. The team's previously matched up in week seven in Cherryvale, as Humboldt emerged with a decisive 44-0 victory.
Wyrick said that his club cannot take anything for granted.
"We've got to kind of forget about last week," Wyrick said of the Cubs' demolition of Cherryvale. "It’s a new game and we have to go down there and take care of business.”
Senior Night highlights
Also finding the end zone Friday night was William Kobold. The senior lineman plummeted in from a yard out to put the Cubs on top 6-0 in the opening frame.
Box Score
West Franklin 0 0 0 6 - 6
Humboldt 8 16 8 16 - 48
