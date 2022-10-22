Humboldt Football vs West Franklin 10.21.22 - Trey Sommer

Humboldt senior running back Trey Sommer (34) gains the right edge en route to a fourth quarter touchdown run against West Franklin on Friday, Oct. 21.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs chalked up another blowout victory Friday night, throttling the West Franklin Falcons 48-6.

The win puts the finishing touches on an impressive regular season, as the Cubs (6-2) outscored their opponents by a combined 246 points.

Humboldt Football vs West Franklin 10.21.22 - Dakota Slocum

Humboldt senior wide receiver Dakota Slocum (17) breaks off a run during a home game against West Franklin on Friday, Oct. 21.
Humboldt Football vs West Franklin 10.21.22 - Seniors

