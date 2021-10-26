JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — Even though they didn’t overcome the goliath, the Humboldt Cubs still had reason for celebration.
The Cubs, who hosted the Humboldt Class 3A Sub-State as the No. 2 seed on Saturday, clawed their way to the tournament final before succumbing to the No. 1 Eureka Tornadoes, 2-0 (25-15, 25-12).
But in the process of reaching the championship match to contend for a spot in the state tournament, Humboldt earned wins 29 and 30 of the season. After Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows’ best efforts to comb through the school’s records, he said he believes it’s the first time the program has ever reached the 30-win milestone in a season.
“Our girls, especially our seniors, all stepped up and worked really hard this year,” Meadows said. “We never really had major letdowns where we let one game impact another game, even after a loss. We’ve always bounced back after adversity instead of letting things slip away.”
The Cubs kicked off the sub-state in dominant fashion against No. 7 Anderson County.
Humboldt’s fierce tandem of Kirstyn Murrow and Nautianna Goforth combined for 21 of the team’s 26 kills. Murrow also added three aces and no service errors in her team’s convincing 2-0 (25-14, 25-18) win.
Meadows said he was proud of his squad for sticking to what they do best, ignoring the first-round pressure and being forceful at the net.
“Going in, some teams may not have very good records, but you never know,” Meadows said. “It could be that they played some amazing teams. They’re the ones with no pressure, and we’re the ones coming in with pressure in the first game.”
In the semifinals, the Cubs faced a familiar opponent in the No. 3 Neodesha Bluestreaks.
This was a matchup between two groups who remained relatively even with each other in the Tri-Valley League standings for most of the year. In three regular-season matchups, Humboldt came out on top twice.
So it was no surprise when Saturday’s iteration of this rivalry went to three sets before Humboldt edged out a 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-18) victory.
Meadows credited the accuracy of Brooklyn Ellis’ serves — she finished the match with a pair of aces and zero serving errors — as a large part of how Humboldt grew its lead in the final set.
“They have some really good hitters, so our defense knows where they need to go for that because they’re just going to hit the ball and get some kills,” Meadows said. “They did get us in the second set, but I don’t think it was because we let up any. They just were able to pick out a few more points.”
Heading into the finals against No. 1 Eureka, the Cubs knew they were in for a difficult matchup.
The Tornadoes steamrolled opponents all year en route to a 36-1 record, including a win over Humboldt less than two weeks before the sub-state.
“We just said this is it,” Meadows said. “We’re going home no matter what after this match, and it’s either going to be because we advance to the state tournament or we’re going home. We can either play scared or do everything we can. It just didn’t quite work out well for us.”
Meadows said that even though his girls gave it their all, the Tornadoes were simply too much of a well-oiled machine to overcome, especially at the end of an exhausting tournament.
Murrow and Goforth, who tallied 37 total kills in the previous five sets, combined for just nine kills against Eureka.
“We didn’t really fall apart. We just didn’t keep the energy up like we needed to,” Meadows said. “(Eureka’s) very good at everything. They’re a team that looks like they’ve played together forever. They’re legit.”
With four of Humboldt’s players not returning next season, Meadows will face the tall task of rebuilding crucial components of this team to take a shot at another 30-win campaign next year.
